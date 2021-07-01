Douglas Hall sweep past a dogged Castleview in the CWSSL Challenge cup

Castleview 1

Douglas Hall 6

DOUGLAS HALL advanced to the next round of the GE Healthcare CWSSL Challenge Cup following a 6-1 win over a spirited Castleview side at O’Sullivan Park on Wednesday, with the Premier league side scoring four goals without reply in the second half.

From the very start Douglas applied pressure on their hosts, their first chance coming in the second minute when Castleview keeper Lorna Doconey did well to gather the ball ahead of an advancing Alison O’Connell on the edge of the area, while in the seventh minute Douglas Hall’s Rachel Compagno broke down the left wing and took a shot on goal which was only inches wide of the far post.

The breakthrough came in the 9th minute when Carissa Murphy sent a long ball into the Castleview area which was expertly flicked into the back of the net by O’Connell as Douglas Hall looked particularly comfortable.

However, although Douglas Hall had their chances, of which there were many, they couldn’t get a decent shot on goal, with the home side thanking keeper Doconey in keeping the in the game with a string of saves frustrating the Douglas Hall forwards.

Castleview did manage to come forward themselves, attempting to get behind the Douglas back line, with Caitlin O’Sullivan being tackled in the area just when she was about to shoot for goal, while Sophie Murphy had an opportunity which was well covered by Niamh Ryan in the Douglas Hall goal.

Ciara Shinkwin of Castleview and Clkaire Cooney of Douglas Hall tussle for possession during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Challenge Cup match at Castleview. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Castleview’s perseverance eventually paid off in the 40th minute when the ball was sent in from the right wing, and although initially cleared, fell to Ciara Buckley whose low shot from 20 yards went past Ryan and into the net for the equaliser much to the delight of the home support.

Douglas’s response was swift as within five minutes had regained the lead with Claire Cooney’s acute angle shot ending up in the Castleview net right on the stroke of half time as Douglas Hall led 2-1 at the break.

Douglas Hall continued to press forward in the second half, with Rebecca Walsh’s effort from 25 yards going over the crossbar, but the visitors managed to score two goals in the space of four minutes to give themselves breathing space in the match.

The first was created by Ciara Desmond whose excellent cross was met by Megan Dennehy on the edge of the area and sent the ball low into the net and followed up four minutes later with both players teaming up again with Dennehy tapping in from close range.

Castleview keeper was kept particularly busy, saving well from O’Connell and Sarah Scanlon, but in the final ten minutes of the game the home side managed to create a number of chances for themselves, with Sophie Murphy’s long rang shot bouncing off the Douglas Hall crossbar while Maggie Cullen’s corner almost went in, cleared off the line at the near post.

However, Douglas Hall added two further goals from Michelle Condon and Maggie Duncliffe in the space of two minutes both goals coming from crosses from Alison O’Connell three minutes from time gave Douglas Hall a morale boosting win over a dogged Castleview side.

Douglas Hall's Niamh Ryan manages to hold onto the ball despite the challenge from Castleview's Caitlin O'Sullivan during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Challenge Cup match at Castleview. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Castleview: Lorna Doconey, Maggie Cullen, Lucy Duncliffe, Ciara Shinkwin, Amanda Dorgan, Caitlin O’Sullivan, Gemma Lynch, Sophie Murphy, Kirsty O’Mahony, Aoife Crowley, Shauna Ferro, Mary Hornibrook, Ciara Buckley, Donna Crowley, Emma Sheehan, Lauren Walsh

Douglas Hall: Niamh Ryan, Sharon Ring, Carissa Murphy, Michelle Condron, Maggie Duncliffe, Kadie Lambe, Rachel Compagno, Rebecca Walsh, Claire Cooney, Alison O’Connell, Ciara Desmond, Emma McCarthy, Megan Dennehy, Sarah Scanlon, Emma Dooley, Sarah McCarthy.

Referee: Con O’Sullivan.