MSL soccer: Avondale off to a flying start in Junior League Cup

Avondale United 3

Carrigaline United 0

AVONDALE UNITED opened their Beamish Stout Junior League Cup campaign with a group 1 win over Carrigaline United.

Michael Carroll put the home side ahead in the first half with a cracking free-kick and second-half goals from Alex Burke and Niall Brennan secured the points for the Dales.

Cup holders College Corinthians suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Leeds. Andrew Cronin scored Corinthians’ goal.

The other game in this group, Everton’s home clash with Douglas Hall, was abandoned after 35 minutes when referee Marc Barry picked up an injury.

Everton were leading 1-0 at the time through Rob O’Sullivan’s header.

In group 2, only one of the three scheduled games was played, a scoreless draw between St Mary’s and Leeside.

Everton United got off to a winning start when they defeated Cobh Wanderers 3-0 in their group 3 game in Everton Park.

Goals from Kieran Wynnng, Callum Donoghue, and Mark Shorten helped the home side on their way to victory and top spot in the group

The other two games in this group ended in 1-1 draws. Fermoy and Midleton shared the points thanks to goals from Sean O’Connor, Fermoy, and Robin Ward, Midleton.

In the third group 3 game, Wilton United must have thought that they had secured all the points after Aaron O’Sullivan’s first-half effort had them ahead going into injury-time in their game with Passage.

However, Passage substitute Dylan Murphy had other ideas and he pounced to score a last gasp equaliser.

Mayfield United top group 4 thanks to their 3-0 win at home to Lakewood Athletic.

Ian Fleming has been a prolific goalscorer for the northside outfit for a while now and he bagged all three of Mayfield’s goals.

Kilreen Celtic also won their group 4 opener, a 2-1 win over Blarney United. David Welch scored for Kilreen who also benefited from an own goal, while John Forrest was on target for Blarney United.

In group 5, UCC opened their account with a 5-2 win at home to Ballinhassig.

Conor Mansfield, Eoin O’Sullivan, Ger O’Mahony, Conor Murphy, and Shane O’Byrne scored for the Students.

Liam McMahon and John Roche replied for Ballinhassig.

Also in group 5, Bandon were 3-2 winners over Avondale United thanks to goals from James Campbell (penalty), King Iyalla, and Clifford Niles.

Macroom sit on top of group 6 after their 1-0 win away to Riverstown. Sheldon Nyoni was the west Cork side’s matchwinner.

Casement Celtic and Pearse Celtic shared the points in their group 6 game.

Niall Kennedy and Ian Towler scored for Casement in their 2-2 draw.

Carrigaline United lead the way on goal difference in group 7 after they won 6-4 at home to Ballincollig.

Robbie Burke bagged a hat-trick for the winners who also had Hugh Shields, Renato Gaspar, and Kevin Mulcahy on target.

Elsewhere in the group, Carrigtwohill United defeated Kilreen Celtic B 3-1 who had Eoghan Ryan on target.

Group 8 features four new teams, but with Crosshaven B’s home game with Cobh Wanderers 2, postponed, only one game was played which saw Castleview defeat Midleton 2 2-1.

Shay Keane scored for Midleton, but goals from James Price and Nathan Stokes helped Castleview to their first win as an MSL junior team.