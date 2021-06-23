Rebel Óg Minor Football: Corkery in top form for Nemo against Na Piarsaigh

Nemo Rangers 3-14 Na Piarsaigh 3-11

NEMO Rangers had the class to see off a resilient Na Piarsaigh in a highly-entertaining Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Football Championship clash at Trabeg.

This game had everything but the accuracy of Nemo proved the difference between the sides despite Na Piarsaigh testing them for long periods. Cork minor Ross Corkery was in razor-sharp form, kicking 0-6 from play, while the northsiders battling qualities saw them rally back in an exciting faline.

Nemo should have taken the lead in the opening minute when Arjoms Petrov made a stunning solo run, but his resultant shot went inches wide of the left post.

Na Piarsaigh gave an early indication they could pose Nemo problems and when Liam O’Driscoll got in behind their defence in the fourth minute his terrific effort billowed the back of the net.

The energetic Scott Kelleher increased Na Piarsaigh’s lead with a stunning point in the following minute but Nemo responded in style.

Ruari Hogan caught a great ball 30 yards from goal before being allowed an easy path to goal with his shot giving the keeper no chance.

To be fair both sides looked capable of scoring going forward with both defences looking edgy and a terrific O’Driscoll shot came crashing off the crossbar to safety.

O’Driscoll edged Na Piarsaigh ahead before the water-break 1-3 to 1-2 but three consecutive Ross Corkery points edged Nemo into a two-point lead in the 22nd minute.

Sean Mulcahy and Bryan Hayes, Nemo Rangers, battling Peter Lehane and Craig Bowen, Na Piarsaigh, at Trabeg. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Na Piarsaigh lost their momentum from the water break as all they could muster up was a mere two points in the closing 11 minutes.

The Trabeg outfit looked a completely different unit and kicked eight points with full forward Ross Corkery finishing the half with a six points contribution as they commanded a 1-10 to 1-5 interval lead.

Corkery son of the famous Cork and Nemo Senior football star Colin can kick with both feet and is most definitely a star for the future.

Indeed, the Nemo management team were loaded with former players as Steven O’Brien and Briain Morgan were also on the touchline.

On the Piarsaigh sideline was Sean Og O hAilpin and it was clear he had put on some solid work with his young outfit.

The home side were once again quickest from the blocks and their half time substitute Tom Kelly punished some poor Na Piarsaigh defending with an opportunist goal two minutes into the second half.

Na Piarsaigh had the majority of play, but they had little to show for their efforts with only a Michael Sheehan point registered on the scoreboard.

In this period Na Piarsaigh were intent on going for goals instead of taking their points and although Nemo looked under pressure, they weathered the storm.

The game looked over as a contest in the 45th minute when another Nemo substitute Ryan O’Neill raised a green flag that helped them command a 10-point lead.

The Farranree outfit could have wilted but they showed tremendous resilience in the closing 12 minutes. Sheehan, who battled hard from start to finish, was on hand to drill a low shot to the corner of the net with seven minutes remaining.

Nemo were now firmly on the ropes and with two minutes remaining, Ross O’Sullivan raised their third green flag as the Nemo defence looked all at sea.

Sheehan added two further points but time finally ran out for Na Piarsaigh much to the relief of the Nemo manager Colin Corkery.

“It was a good test against a good side but we showed a little rustiness that hopefully will be gone for the next game.”

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: R Corkery 0-8 (0-2 f), R Hagan, T Kelly, R O’Neill 1-0 each, B Hayes, M Murray 0-3 each.

Na Piarsaigh: M Sheehan 1-5 (0-2 f), L O’Driscoll 1-2, R O’Sullivan 1-1, S Kelleher, J Scanlon, P Lehane 0-1 each.

NEMO: D O’Leary; O O’Dwyer, C Molloy, C O’Neill; S Mulcahy, C Cusack, T O’Brien; L Hagermark, L Dunford; M Murray, R Horgan, B Hayes; A Petrov, R Corkery, B Fraher.

Subs: T Kelly for B Fraher (h-t) R O’Neill for R Horgan (inj 46).

NA PIARSAIGH: D Philpott; E Fitzgerald, R Cotter, P Hosford; P Lehane, J Scanlon, S O’Sullivan; L Sheehan, S Daly; S Kelleher, L O’Driscoll, C Bowen; M Sheehan, R O’Sullivan, SP Cooke.

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).