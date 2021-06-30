Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 13:10

2014 Flashback: Cork hurlers signed off from Páirc by beating Limerick

Goals from Seamus Harnedy and Paudie O'Sullivan swung the Munster final
Seamus Harnedy celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Limerick in 2014. Picture: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Eamonn Murphy

2014 Munster final, Páirc Uí Chaoimh: 

Cork 2-24 Limerick 0-24 

THE last inter-county game in the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh and a fitting finale from the Cork hurlers.

After the pain of the 2013 All-Ireland loss to Clare this was a badly needed Munster title, avenging the loss to Limerick 12 months earlier in the Gaelic Grounds, with Seamus Harnedy collecting RTÉ Man of the Match for striking 1-2 and Paudie O'Sullivan, coming back from a vicious leg break, pouncing for the other goal.

Another East Cork hurler Conor Lehane clipped over 0-5, the bulk of it in the first half when the Rebels struggled with the weight of expectation. Alan Cadogan struck to the tune of 0-3 and Aidan Walsh had a fine outing at midfield and a great Munster campaign overall before his double demands caught up with him in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Cork failed to fire at all that day, a recurring them for the hurlers at Croke Park, but this was still a game to savour, especially with the legend that is Jimmy Barry-Murphy overseeing it all. 

Cadogan, Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Damien Cahalane and Bill Cooper remain in the Cork senior squad, but Anthony Nash, Lehane, Chris Joyce, Stephen McDonnell and Walsh departed last winter, Daniel Kearney and Mark Ellis 12 months before.

Naturally, Limerick have had quite a turnover across the seven years as well, with only Nicky Quaid, Declan Hannon and Graeme Mulcahy still featuring, though Tom Condon, Richie McCarthy and Seamus Dowling had played their part in the 2018 All-Ireland final before bowing out.

Shane Dowling, Limerick, rises above Shane O'Neill, Cork, in the 2014 Munster final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
Scorers for Cork: P Horgan 0-8 (0-6 f), C Lehane 0-5, S Harnedy 1-2, P O’Sullivan 1-1, A Cadogan 0-3, B Cooper, A Walsh 0-2 each, A Nash 0-1 f.

Limerick: S Dowling 0-12 (0-9 f), G Mulcahy 0-3, D O’Grady 0-2, D Hannon, K Downes, D Breen, W McNamara, P O’Brien, J Ryan, P Browne 0-1 each.

CORK: A Nash; C Joyce, S O’Neill, S McDonnell; L McLoughlin, M Ellis, D Cahalane; D Kearney, A Walsh; S Harnedy, B Cooper, C Lehane; A Cadogan, P Cronin, P Horgan.

Subs: P O’Sullivan for Cronin (h-t inj), W Egan for Cahalane (43), S Moylan for Cadogan (69).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Hickey, R McCarthy, T Condon; P O’Brien, W McNamara, G O’Mahony; J Ryan, P Browne; D Breen, D O’Grady, D Hannon; G Mulcahy, S Dowling, K Downes.

Subs: S Walsh for O’Brien (52), S Tobin for Hannon (56), C King for O’Mahony (67), T Ryan for Downes (69).

Referee: B Gavin (Offaly).

