Cork City hoping to sign Mikey Drennan as a solution to their lack of goals

COLIN HEALY and Cork City have identified former St Patrick’s Athletic striker Mikey Drennan as a player that could solve their goal scoring problems.

City have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just twelve times in 12 league games, and have turned their attention to Drennan to be the solution.

Drennan who hasn’t played professionally since being released by St Pats in 2019, has recently being playing for his local club Evergreen FC.

The Kilkenny native signed for Aston Villa in 2010, represented the club at underage before going onto play for the reserve team.

He also enjoyed loan spells with Carlisle United and Portsmouth before moving back to Ireland in 2015 to sign for Shamrock Rovers.

In 2016 Drennan took a break from football before returning to the professional game by signing for Sligo Rovers in 2018 where he scored 9 goals in 17 appearances.

The 27-year-old has always been regarded as one of the better strikers in the league when fully fit.

If Drennan does become a City player and is fully fit, he would undoubtedly help the club with their lack of goals.

City will be looking to bring in several new face when the transfer window opens.

They are away to Shelbourne on Friday night hoping to build on their 2-0 away win last Friday against Athlone.