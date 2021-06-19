Cobh native Charlie Fleming helps Treaty to victory at St Colman's Park

Cobh Ramblers 0 Treaty United 2

SPECTATORS made a welcome return to St Colman’s Park on Saturday evening, but they saw Cobh Ramblers fall to defeat to a Treaty United side who kept their fine campaign going.

Treaty are now second place in the table, as they dealt a setback to the Cobh promotion playoff hopes.

Ramblers, who came into this Munster Derby clash off the back of two wins in a row against Cork City and UCD, made two changes from the clash with the Students, with Conor Drinan and Pierce Phillips coming into the starting 11 for Stuart Ashton’s side.

Treaty are having a remarkable campaign and came into this clash behind second-placed UCD on goal difference. In the starting line-up for the visiting side were familiar faces to Ramblers and St Colman’s Park in the form of Anthony O’Donnell and Cobh native Charlie Fleming.

Although it was Ramblers that in general had the better of the play during the opening 45 minutes of play, Treaty were to be the ones that had the best chance to go into the lead just prior to the halftime break.

It was Cobh who had the first opportunity of note in the 4th minute, as a decent strike from Ian Turner was saved by Treaty keeper Tadhg Ryan.

Ramblers were getting the better of the early exchanges, with visiting shot-stopper Ryan forced to make another save to keep out a long-range strike by Darren Murphy.

Treaty looked to gradually grow into the contest and at the midway stage of the opening half, a good long ball from Marc Ludden looked to set Kieran Hanlon away, but Sean Barron in the Cobh goal came out to deal with the danger.

The away side were provided with a huge chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty kick in the 43rd minute. Joel Coustrain, who provided a threat with his direct running, was taken down after a dangerous run into the box. Hanlon stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Barron was to get down and duly make the save.

Cobh Ramblers goalkeeper Sean Barron saves a penalty from Treaty United's Kieran Hanlon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

After an opening half which provided only a few chances at either end, the sides were to go in level at the break.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Treaty went into the lead. Former Ramblers man Fleming floated in a ball from a free-kick, which was knocked in for an own goal from Cobh defender Darryl Walsh.

The visiting side had their tails up and went close to adding to their advantage when Joe Collins saw a fine effort saved by Barron.

By the midway stage of the second half Treaty worked hard and were compact, with it now up to Ramblers to see if they could find a way past an organized Treaty defence.

Killian Cooper was introduced into the action for Cobh to try and inject added life into the attack, but Tommy Barrett’s side were showing the spirit and togetherness which has come to sum up the season they are having.

Ramblers continued to push for a leveller and applied attacking pressure. Cooper put in a good cross, but Charlie Lyons was unable to keep his header down as it went over the crossbar.

Darryl Walsh went close to finding the breakthrough for Ramblers, as he flashed a headed effort over from a corner kick.

Cobh continued to search for a crucial goal and Ciaran Griffin's effort was cleared off the line by Treaty man Sean Guerins.

Conor Drinan rifled an effort wide of the mark for Ramblers in the 88th minute, as Treaty continued to keep their hosts at bay.

But it was to be Treaty who were to find the back of the net and ensure the points would be going back the Limerick direction.

Matt McKevitt was to receive the ball from a fine Willie Armshaw run and then finish well to the net.

Crowds watch Cobh Ramblers and Treaty United in action. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

COBH: Sean Barron: James McCarthy, Charlie Lyons, Ben O’Riordan, Darryl Walsh: Lee Devitt: Ian Turner, Pierce Phillips, Darren Murphy, Conor Drinan: Jake Hegarty.

Subs: Killian Cooper for McCarthy (58), Ciaran Griffin for Turner (78).

TREATY: Tadhg Ryan: Charlie Fleming, Anthony O’Donnell, Sean Guerins, Marc Ludden: Joe Collins, Edward McCarthy, Callum McNamara, Joel Coustrain, Matt Keane: Kieran Hanlon.

Subs: Clyde O’Connell for McCarthy (h-t), Willie Armshaw for Coustrain (73), Ed O’Dwyer for Collins , Matthew McKevitt for Hanlon (both 85) , Alan Murphy for Keane (90).

Referee: Oliver Moran.