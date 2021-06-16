Valley Rovers cruise to first JAFC title since 2017 with big win over Ballymartle

Ballymartle 1-4

Valley Rovers 1-14

VALLEY ROVERS captured the Huntsman Bar and Restaurant South East Junior A Football Championship for 2020 with a comfortable ten point win over last year's beaten finalists Ballymartle at the Jack Barrett Park in Kinsale on Tuesday evening.

This was Valley Rovers first title since 2017, and they now represent the division in the County Championship quarter final match against Boherbue this coming weekend.

Valleys notched up the first score of the game in the sixth minute from Adam Kenneally and doubled their tally a minute later from Cian Crowley.

It was a lead which they held right until he final whistle and were rarely challenged by a disappointing Ballymartle side, who have now lost two south east Junior A Football finals in a row.

Ballymartle's Faoleoin Stewert clashes with Cian Crowley of Valley Rovers during the 2020 SE JAFC final in Kinsale. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ballymartle’s first point of the match came from a free from Jack Ryan in the 10th minute, and it took another ten minutes to register their second as Valley Rovers were slowly but surely pulling further and further away.

A brace of points each came from Hughie O’Donovan and Gary Deane with additional scores from Kenneally and Aaron O’Leary before Cian Crowley punched the ball into the net from close range to leave nine points between the side which was added to ten with Pa Hurley’s point right on the 30th minute giving Valley a comfortable 1-09 to 0-02 lead.

A free from O’Donovan in the 31st minute gave Valleys an unassailable 0-2 to 1-10 lead before Ballymartle started to make an impression.

Ciaran Keogh of the Huntsman Bar and Restaurant, sponsors, and Pat Desmond, Chairman SE GAA Board, present Valley Rovers captain Gary Farrell with the SE JAFC trophy following his teams victory over Ballymartle in the final played in Kinsale. Picture: Howard Crowdy

A purple patch from Ballymartle added 1-2 to their score in a seven minute spell, with points from Brian Corry and Killian McCarthy and a goal from Shane Cummins from a goalmouth scramble in the 44th minute gave some hope for the Riverstick based side, but that was as good for them as they failed to score for the remainder of the game.

Valley Rovers added very little to their tally in the second half, matching Ballymartle score for score and yet had a comfortable ten point cushion to fall back on, and as the light began to fade and the fog came in over the pitch, Ballymartle’s prospects of a comeback were dimming each passing minute.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: Hughie O’Donovan 0-5 (2 frees 1 45); Cian Crowley 1-1; Adam Kenneally 0-03 (1 free); Gary Deane 0-2; Pa Hurley 0-2; Aaron O’Leary 0-1 (1 free)

Scorers for Ballymartle: Shane Cummins 1-0; Killian McCarthy 0-2 (1 free); Brian Corry 0-1 (1 free); Jack Ryan 0-1 (1 free)

Ballymartle: Gavin Murphy, Colm Coleman, Ian Butler, Eoin O’Leary, Liam Corry, Seamus Corry, Darragh McCarthy, (sub Sean O’Mahony), Faoleoin Stewert, (sub Mike Tobin), Paul Geary, Eoghan Redmond, Killian McCarthy, Brian Corry, Niall Crowley, Jack Ryan, Shane Cummins

Valley Rovers: Michael Power, Shane Lynch, Joe Lynch, Cian O’Keeffe, Cormac Kilduff, Noel O’Donovan, Shane O’Leary, (sub Aidan Walsh), Darragh Murphy (sub Misko Savic), Gary Farrell, Adam Kenneally, Hughie O’Donovan, Gary Deane, Pa Hurley, Aaron O’Leary (sub Niall Lawton), Cian Crowley (sub Darragh Lordan).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).