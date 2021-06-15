Five star Blarney have the edge on Carrigaline in U17 Premier clash

Blarney United 5 Carrigaline United 3

AN eight-goal thriller in this Daly Industrial Supplies U17 Premier game at O’Shea Park ended in a home win.

This had everything, eight great goals, two penalties, terrific individual performances on both sides, and referee Marc Barry showed all his experience to let the game flow at every opportunity. He showed great common sense and great respect to all the players in what was a wonderful advertisement for Cork Youth Football.

Blarney manager Donal Cronin was delighted with all his squad after a pulsating game.

“To be fair to both sides they put on a football exhibition today which was a credit as we didn’t play for nine months. The game had everything, but I’m very proud of the boys as everyone stepped up.

"If I have to pick one player out it would be very difficult as everyone put in a great shift today in grueling conditions. I will have to also give credit to a superb Carrigaline team who showed great sportsmanship.”

Blarney's Dylan Doherty and Carrigaline United's Shane O'Neill tussle for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The hosts got off to a blistering start with both forwards Cameron Lynch and Dylan Doherty giving Carrigaline all sorts of problems with their pace and skill. After a Doherty effort went narrowly wide of the post on four minutes.

Blarney hit the front in the 11th minute, when Eoghan Knapp got on the end of a Lynch free to power his header to the back of the net. Three minutes later it got worse for the visitors as Joe Mulcahy scored a similar goal to double the advantage.

The visitors had their first effort on target when Conor Nolan's powerful effort was well saved by Adam O’Reagan in the Blarney goal in the 20th minute.

Cameron Lynch got the goal he deserved soon after. He chased down a back pass to Carrig’s keeper Jack Cullen and saw his blocked shot go into the back of the net.

The visitors had a goal back to trail 3-1, three minutes later when Nolan powered his effort into the back of the net from the edge of the box. The visitors were now putting Blarney back four under pressure and got their reward when Adam Costello scored from close range. Blarney increased their lead 4-2 with two minutes before halftime, Doherty smashed home from the edge of the box after great work from Man of the Match Craig Walsh.

Blarney were unlucky not to increase their lead five minutes after the restart when Doherty;s header went narrowly wide. Doherty again came close five minutes later when he brought out a superb save from Carrig’s Cullen with a powerful free.

Down the other end of the pitch, Costello had a great opportunity to reduce the arrears, however, he was denied by a magnificent save by O’Reagan in the Blarney goal midway through the half. Lynch again came close for Blarney when Walsh won a ball he had no right to and squared across the box only to be denied by some magnificent goalkeeping from Cullen in the Carrigaline goal.

The home side eventually increased their lead in the 78th minute, when Doherty was upended in the Carrigaline box. Gavin O’Sullivan took the resulting penalty and gave Cullen no chance.

To give Carrigaline credit they pulled a goal back through Nolan three minutes later, and in the final minute, O’Reagan made a smart save from Costello from the penalty spot to lose out 5-3.

BLARNEY UNITED: Adam O’Reagan, Cathal McCarthy, Craig Walsh, Eoghan Knapp, Nathan Davis, Gavin O’Sullivan, Joe Mulcahy, Sam Cronin, Cameron Lynch, Dylan Doherty, Darragh Doyle.

Subs: Zackery Philpott for Eoghan Knapp (68), Darragh Bowdren for Sam Cronin (68), Dylan Fitzgerald for Cameron Lynch (80).

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Jack Cullen, Shane O’Neill, Ciaran Crotty, Shane Dawson, Robert Leonard, Daniel Apantauk, Jamie Moore, Aidan O’Shea, Conor Nolan, Adam Costello, Derry Howard.

Subs: Niall Deane for Aidan O’Shea (ht), Ryan McCann for Shane Dawson (65), Danny Kelly for Robert Leonard (80).

Referee: Marc Barry.