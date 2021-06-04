Draghunting is back and the trainers and hounds are ready for a great season starting on Sunday

THE waiting is over as Mayfield Harrier club will host the opening Senior draghunting meet of the season on Sunday with a scheduled 4pm slip.

Just like all sports in this country draghunting have been restricted for the second consecutive season but newly elected chairman Adam O’Sullivan is hoping for four months of competitive action.

“We have taken all the necessary precautions and now the patience and discipline of our members has been rewarded and hopefully we will have good action and most of all fun for the remaining months of the season,” said Adam O’Sullivan.

Clogheen certainly dominated last season and their quartet of Jamie’s Lady, Slievemish Spring Jazzy Whizz and Not Now Nelson will once again be prominent contenders for the coming campaign.

Reigning champion Jamie’s Lady is a quality hound and no doubt trainer Aaron Freyne will be hoping she produces similar performances that saw her win the title in style.

Damien Wade chairman for the past three years has decided that he is now prepared to put extra work into his classy hound Slievemish Spring and this front running ace will certainly make the pack run from start to finish.

Ironically litter brother Jazzy Whizz has similar qualities and trainers William Freyne and Ryan Duffy will be expecting another bumper season.

The Southern/Carrigaline Harrier club will be relying on kennelmates Samantha’s Lass and Samantha’s Rose to lead their charge in the Senior ranks for the father and son training partnership of Dave and Damien Kidney.

Jerry Murphy, IHTA walking his dogs at the opening draghunt of the year at Glenville, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

After a decade of domination Sunday’s hosts Mayfield don’t possess strength in the Senior grade with Kyle McCarthy’s former All Ireland Senior champion Son of Mossy hoping to reel back the years.

It’s hard to believe that Northern Hunt had 25 Senior hounds competing in the early eighties but in this campaign they have only two with John O’Callaghan’s Authority and Martin Freyne’s Keep Her Lit.

Shanakiel Harriers have some quality hounds also with the reigning All Ireland Senior champion Captain James looking to build on that amazing win.

Trained by Barry O’Keeffe Captain James gave an exhibition of running in the Blue Riband race and it will be interesting to see how he fares in this campaign.

Mossgrove Daisy the former Puppy championship winner of 2019 has been ravaged with injuries and trainer Barry O’Sullivan will be hoping for better luck in the top flight.

Former champion Penny Lane of the IHT is capable of mixing it with the best and trainer Sheila Cummins will be quietly confident if getting her prize asset back in the right note.

The action will actually get underway tomorrow when Mayfield will host the first Puppy draghunt of the season with a scheduled slip of 4pm.