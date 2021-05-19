Hurling without fans and physicality just doesn't have the same appeal

At the outset of 2020, Cork made very, heavy weather of a league win away to Westmeath, 3-12 to 1-14, while the summer before they’d hit the hosts for 1-40 to 0-20. Neither game was memorable in itself, but in 2019 under the July sun in Mullingar, supporters from both counties were able to mingle on the pitch after and the players stayed on as long as they were required to sign hurleys and jerseys and pose for photos.
In Limerick’s case, their physicality was censured and, even at this early stage, it has to be a concern for John Kiely, who lashed out in his post-match interview last weekend but since then rowed back to concede Galway were the better team.