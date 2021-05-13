West Cork soccer leagues to resume from June 20th but under a new format

THE West Cork Soccer League committee has decided that the 2020-21 League format that had started will not be continued in it's current guise.

Clubs can play games from 7th June and teams will be encouraged to play friendly games from this date until the restarting of the 2020-21 season on 20th June in a new format.

In the Interest of Player Safety, The Following competitions will run from 20th June to 1st August for 7 weeks.

The following competitions are based on enough teams entering.

Junior Men’s Teams

The West Cork League will run a Premier Cup, Championship Cup & Beamish Cup.

Boys U17s & U19s

These will be a League Format to be decided by the number of teams entered.

Women Adult & U18

These will be a League Format to be decided by the number of teams entered and played 7 a side on grass.

Masters

The Masters will be a League Format to be decided by the number of teams entered.

The Fee for all teams to enter competitions is €50.

All the above are subject to change after discussing all formats with WCL Clubs.

A Meeting will be held for Clubs next Tuesday 18th at 8.30pm and will be held online By Zoom and Club Secretaries will receive a Zoom invitation by email before the meeting.

Dunmanway Town's Johnny Kelly pulls away from Clonakilty's Tiernan O'Connell during the West Cork League Beamish Cup Final in Turners Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Clubs should Get in Contact by email only to johnbuckley@westcorkleague.com to register their interest in entering a Team.

This is good news for all and hopefully a condensed season will more than make up for last seasons disjointed attempts which saw just one round of league games go ahead.

It appears from the above statement that some league competitions will not be played in the short timeframe this time around when once again the Beamish Cup will form the highlight.

Last season’s final in this prestigious knockout competition featured Dunmanway Town and Clonakilty Town.

Played in Turner’s Cross the end result was a victory for the Dunmanway side who will be expected to be one of the stronger sides competing again in an effort to retain their trophy.

Doughty warriors Drinagh Rangers will no doubt feature prominently as well as Lyre Rovers, Togher Celtic, Ballydehob, Lyre Rovers, Durrus, and Bunratty United who all featured in the Premier division last season.

The format for the U18/19’s will be decided by the number of teams that enter while the Women’s adult and U-18 leagues will take part in a 7 a-side format, played on grass.

Over the past few seasons’, the women participated in a 7-aside league played on all weather pitches.

The number of teams entered will dictate the format in most competitions and in this regard next Tuesday’s meeting, via zoom, is of vital importance.