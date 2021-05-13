The passing of darts legend Jim Mullane will leave a huge void in the sport

THE passing of Jim “Buller” Mullane in recent days has left a void that will indeed be hard, if not impossible to replace in Cork Darts.

Jim’s input into the sport of darts along with other pub sports over the past more than 30 years has been phenomenal when one also puts the sport of Rings, Pool and indeed Don on the list.

I personally had my first original contact with “Buller” many years ago as a young footballer with Southend United and faced off against Jimmy when he togged out with his team Greenmount Rangers on many occasions.

However, it was in 1987 when I really got to know Jimmy when he became a member of the working committee on the Cork Darts Organisation.

Jimmy always made himself available and would travel to any area of the City where the concluding stages of competitions were being held in both ladies and men’s competitions.

“Buller” really looked forward to the finals night and the Chairman at the time the late Roy O’Donovan always knew he had a banker in Jimmy, especially when the final was on the Southside of the City.

Jimmy would take over the microphone and call the participating teams players out individually by name to get the ball rolling and he would repeat the process at the end of the competition, as he would then call up the winning teams players one at a time to receive their awards as well as the runners-up, and not to disappoint anyone Jimmy would finish off the night with a couple of songs especially if it was a ladies competition Jimmy made it a magic night for the ladies.

Jimmy “Buller” Mullane seated in front with the Cork County ladies Darts team after being appointed as team manager for the Irish National Darts Organisation Championships in Castlebar in 2015

“Buller” also served his County on a number of occasions and in 2015 he was rewarded with the team managers job with the Cork County ladies team at the Irish National Darts Organisation championships which were held at the Breffey House Hotel in Castlebar.

Cork Darts Organisation weekly delegate meetings were also a big highlight for Jimmy as in his position as CDO registrar he enjoyed meeting the respective delegates from the affiliated teams who handed in their results at the various pubs in which the committee held the weekly meetings.

Jimmy loved his chocolate and in particular the Cadburys chocolate snacks which he would eat by the dozen, and all bar staff were well tuned in to that fact and would provide a continuous supply of tea and chocolate snacks especially for Jimmy while the remainder of the committee would have to cough up the coins for their refreshments, gas!

Jimmy has been sorely missed from our committee since he became unwell in recent times and now knowing that he has gone to his eternal rest has brought to a close another era in our darting community following on in the loss of Sean Street, Timmy Jones, Roy O’Donovan and Foncie Ring.

To Jimmy’s family the Cork Darts Organisation extends it’s deepest heartfelt sympathy.

Ar Dheis de go raibh a anam dilis