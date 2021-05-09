Glanmire Ladies Football Club are indebted to the support and sponsorship of Ryan's SuperValu

RYAN'S SuperValu has become the main sponsor of Glanmire LGFA with a three-year investment set to benefit the progressive club.

Liam Ryan has added Glanmire ladies football club to the extensive list of twelve GAA, Camogie, and LGFA clubs he currently supports across Cork city and county.

Considering the success the club has enjoyed during its relatively short history, Liam Ryan hopes his backing will bolster Glanmire’s goal of achieving senior football status sometime in the near future.

Recognising the emerging talent within their local community, Ryan’s SuperValu aims to help Glanmire eventually reach the pinnacle of the ultra-competitive Cork LGFA scene.

However, it’s not just on-field success that has motivated Ryan to take the opportunity to support a ladies football club that now boasts over 450 members.

“The three-year deal we have just signed with Ryan’s SuperValu is absolutely fantastic news for Glanmire ladies football club,” Glanmire LGFA club Chairman Brian Lotty told the Echo.

“It is a significant investment in our club and we are incredibly thankful. The investment will incorporate new jerseys, training gear and various accessories needed to keep a club the size of Glanmire ladies football going over the next three years.

Ryan’s SuperValu have become the main sponsor of Glanmire Ladies Football Club. Recognising the emerging talent within the local community, Ryan’s aim to help Glanmire LGFA reach the pinnacle of Ladies Football in Cork. Picture: Brian Lougheed

“We have always had a strong relationship with SuperValu here in Glanmire. We have never been found wanting any time we have gone to Liam Ryan looking for anything.

"Liam’s track record for sponsoring clubs in his local area is well known. We have built up a good relationship with him including the time we won the All-Ireland junior football championship back in 2018.

“The fact Liam has been in our community and helping it for so long, Glanmire LGFA looks upon our relationship with him and SuperValu as a valued partnership.

"For example, last year during Covid, members of our club helped SuperValu with deliveries to vulnerable people living in the local area. So, SuperValu will be on all our championship jerseys next year and hopefully, people within the club can in turn support Liam Ryan and SuperValu for all that they have done for us.”

Brian Lotty’s point about his club working closely with SuperValu Glanmire during the pandemic and how it shone a light on the importance of both organisations within their local community is echoed by Liam Ryan.

“A little over a year ago, our store experienced a surge in demand for our home delivery service, and it’s fair to say that were it not for the support of clubs such as Glanmire LGFA, we would not have been able to assist so many vulnerable people within our community,” Liam Ryan, owner of Ryan’s SuperValu Glanmire, commented.

“Now it’s great to be able to return the favour by becoming the main sponsor of the largest ladies football club in the county, as they continue to support women in sport, and represent the great people of Glanmire.”

Ryan’s investment comes at an opportune moment as Glanmire cater for growing numbers across all their adult and underage grades.

The LGFA club currently fields four U12 teams alone and hopes some of those players will eventually graduate to the senior ranks.

Last year, Clonakilty shocked Glanmire in the Cork LGFA Intermediate county final. Yet, the latter are primed for another crack at IFC glory once the action resumes.

“Liam Ryan’s investment is good timing all around for our club,” Brian Lotty concluded.

Ryan’s SuperValu have become the main sponsor of Glanmire Ladies Football Club. Included are Liam Ryan of Ryan's SuperValu; Abbie O'Mahony (front) , Glanmire and Cork Ladies footballer and Brian Lotty (right), chairman of Glanmire Ladies Football Club along with club membes. Also included are Stephen Goggin (back left) and Jason O'Callaghan (back right, both of Ryan's SuperValu. Picture: Brian Lougheed

“As registrations continue to pour in, we are expecting over 500 club members by the middle of July. That would, probably, give us the biggest membership of any club in Cork. It is a big boost.

“There is a huge amount of work to be done behind the scenes by club committee members and our coaches as those playing numbers will only increase as the years go on.

"Having Liam Ryan’s sponsorship gives Glanmire LGFA the chance to meet that growing demand and strengthen our club both on and off the field.

“Ryan’s SuperValu’s investment is a fantastic boost, especially coming just after the easing of lockdowns as everyone starts returning to training. There is a huge amount of equipment needed to cater for close to 500 players.

"Glanmire LGFA’s future is much brighter and that’s down to Liam Ryan and Ryan’s SuperValu.”