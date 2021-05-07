Cork hurlers reveal team to face Déise with four Blackrock players on the panel

THERE'S a new look to the Cork hurling team for Sunday's league clash with Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm, with Blackrock's Niall Cashman, Blarney tyro Shane Barrett and St Finbarr's Billy Hennessy handed key roles.

In addition, Patrick Collins, who has extensive league experience as Anthony Nash's deputy, will wear the number one geansaí as he takes over as first choice.

His younger brother Ger is in reserve, along with county champions the Rockies' Daniel Meaney, Tadhg Deasy and Alan Connolly and Erin's Own defender James O'Flynn, whose younger brother Robbie starts at wing-forward.

Otherwise the side picked by Kieran Kingston and his selectors is sprinkled with familiar faces, Damien Cahalane at full-back, Mark Coleman in the centre of the rearguard, Darragh Fitzgibbon at midfield and Seamus Harnedy and captain Patrick Horgan in attack.

Colm Spillane, Eoin Cadogan, Declan Dalton and Bill Cooper aren't available, but Robert Downey, Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan offer championship experience off the bench.

Sars corner-forward Jack O'Connor started two of the three championship outings last winter and is handed the number 13 geansaí and, in tandem with rookie Barrett, on song for the Cork U20s and Blarney in 2020, and O'Flynn offers plenty of pace.

There will be huge interest in how Barrett performs, while Niall Cashman will be hoping to carry over the form that made him a standout for Blackrock last year. Billy Hennessy was excellent at U21 level for Cork in 2017 and '18, but injuries have slowed his progress since.

Waterford have opted for a potent line-up, including Austin Gleeson, Stephen Bennett and new captain Conor Prunty. Keeper Stephen O'Keeffe isn't on board for this campaign, while Tadhg de Búrca is injured.

Centre-back Iarlaith Daly hurled for Christians along with Cork's Shane Barrett.

St Finbarr's Billy Hennessy goes past Blackrock's Tadhg Deasy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

CORK (v Waterford):

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Seán O'Donoghue (Waterford);

Tim O'Mahony (Newtown), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Niall Cashman (Blackrock);

Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville);

Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's);

Jack O'Connor (Sars), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers, c), Shane Barrett (Blarney).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh), James O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Daniel Meaney (Blackrock), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Tadhg Deasy (Blackrock).

