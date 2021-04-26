Getaway Queen delivers again for Ken Budds and Mark Landers

KILLEAGH trainer Ken Budds has his horses in great form as we draw closer and closer to the busy summer season.

In the space of 10 days, Getaway Queen provided Budds with two winners, one over hurdles at Wexford, and another on the flat at Dundalk.

Speaking to the Echo, Budds said: "Getaway Queen is flying, she's five won now and there's a few more in her. She's in great form and we will go again at Dundalk soon hopefully."

Owned by Cork hurling legend, Mark Landers, Budds added: "Mark has the dam and I've another half-brother of hers who should be coming out soon. He looks to be a nice horse."

It's great to win two on the trot. We didn't think she would go on the ground in Wexford, but she travelled well throughout, and the race just fell her way.

"She should come on a bit for that, and she didn't get too much of a rise, I would imagine she would win off that mark again."

At Wexford, Getaway Queen was produced from off the pace by Sean Flanagan to beat Just Another Lady by two and a half lengths. It went down as a real nice performance from the 4-1 winner.

Nine days later, Joey Sheridan did the steering in the mile and a half contest, and his mount took her course and distance score to three wins. Travelling well throughout, the outcome never looked in doubt and she beat Port Lockroy, by half a length, at odds of 6-1.

Speaking on that success, Budds said: "We fancied her because she came on from the hurdle run. She travelled very well, and she won handy enough in the end. We will probably aim her in Dundalk next and maybe a hurdle after that. She likes summer ground and it's a long summer, there will be plenty of races for her."

Another horse running well for the stables of Ken Budds is Esthers Marbel. Although she is yet to win, her turn should be coming soon. She's been placed in her last four outings, and she ran another fine race in Kilbeggan on Friday evening. Owned by Kevin Galvin, the consistent daughter of Oscar should surely be winning in the coming weeks.

Budds went on to say "I've got a few young horses to run. Mark's fella should run in the next four weeks, he's a nice horse. I have a filly to run as well, a Shirocco filly, she's owned by Thomas Barry O'Connor in Killeagh and she's not too bad either."

Budds will have his eyes on upcoming fixtures and more winners can be expected, especially with the in-form Getaway Queen.