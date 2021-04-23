GAA is set to celebrate 50 years of the Féile this August

THIS year marks the 50th anniversary of the Féile na nGael competition.
Due to Covid restrictions, the 2020 Féile was cancelled, while Cork successfully hosted the hurling and camogie tournament the year before.
Currently, the status of the event is up in the air, with underage players, outside of the six counties, only returning to non-contact training from Monday. Wexford had been due to stage the hurling and camogie this summer, with Donegal, Derry and Tyrone picked to share the football equivalent but per the last update, it will regionalised if it is permitted by the GAA.
The current scenario would see the event take place on the last two weekends in August, in-county, as a national Féile won't be on the cards.
The hugely popular competition has also moved up an age from U14 to U15, which reflects national policy to make U13, U15 and U17 the key grades for teens, instead of U14, U16 and U18. The shift also gives those who missed out in 2020 a chance to participate.
The Féile was established in 1971 in Thurles, with the aim of increased youth participation in GAA and founded by Tipperary county secretary Tommy Barrett, former GAA President Seamus Ó Riain and tourism officer for North Tipperary, Eamon De Stafford.
Now Tommy Barrett junior is looking for anyone with memorabilia through the years, pictures, programmes and more, to contact him via email on tommybarrett1213@gmail.com.
“The Féile has grown from strength to strength over the years and is a highlight in the GAA calendar each year. Féile is probably the most prestigious competition at underage level and it is a great honour for counties to host.”