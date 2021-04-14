Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 09:00

Former Cork City young gun Ricardo Dinanga link up with Coventry City

Talented 19-year-old turned down a contract on Leeside this season
Former Cork City young gun Ricardo Dinanga link up with Coventry City

Ricardo Dinanga, playing for the Cork City U19s three years ago. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Denis Hurley

CORK City manager Colin Healy has wished Coventry City-bound Ricardo Dinanga all the best while reminding the winger of the levels required to make a successful career in England.

Nineteen-year-old Dinanga impressed in the City first-team squad last season, scoring against both Longford Town and Sligo Rovers, but he turned down a contract with the Rebel Army for 2021 and has been on trial with the Sky Blues. That deal is set to become permanent – though Coventry are currently under a transfer embargo – and Healy hopes that the former Ballincollig and Corinthian Boys player can make the most of his chance.

“Ricardo’s a good lad,” he said.

“We had him in the academy and he was here last year and he decided to go down a different pathway.

It probably comes down to him, how he trains and how much he wants it. 

"I know that going over to England will be a whole new ballgame for him, away from home probably for the first time.

“He’s a good lad and wish him the best of luck, if that does happen.”

Former Corinthian Boys' Ricardo Dinanga taking on Greenwood's Adam Grainger. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Former Corinthian Boys' Ricardo Dinanga taking on Greenwood's Adam Grainger. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Having spent much of his playing career in Britain, including a loan spell at Coventry while with Celtic, Healy is well aware of how difficult it can be to make a living from professional football.

“You do need a bit of luck, to be honest,” he said.

“It’s your attitude and your application, the way you train and look after yourself, what you do away from football.

“Sometimes, you go into training and you only train for an hour and a half, it’s what you do in the afternoons and what you do at night-time. You have to be the ultimate professional to get to the highest level and it’s tough over there.

“He’s a good lad, he’s got a good attitude and, if it is the case that he does go to Coventry, we wish him well.”

Read More

Cork City need better balance up front to stay in the promotion race

More in this section

Armagh v Cork - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Group 1 Round 3 Cork ladies start football league campaign against Tipperary
European Rowing Championships 2021 - Day Three Cork rowers celebrate gold and silver at European Championships
Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle to host Leinster in Champions Cup last four Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle to host Leinster in Champions Cup last four
cork soccer
Belgium v Republic of Ireland - Women's International Friendly

O'Sullivan and Connolly impress but Ireland fall to defeat to Belgium

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY