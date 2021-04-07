Hill crashes out of the world snooker championship qualifiers, losing 6-4 to Ashley Hugill

CORK'S Aaron Hill's Betfred World Snooker Championship hopes for 2021 were ended at the first hurdle by Ashley Hugill.

The Corkman fell to a battling 6-4 qualifier loss at the English Institute of Sport after Hugill took the final three frames.

Hill opened with a fine 75 before his English opponent recorded the highest two breaks of the game, a 105 and 82.

Hill hit back with a 66 and won the fifth as well to lead 3-2.

Hill edged back ahead 4-3 but Hugill levelled with a 72 break as he then went on a three-frame streak, closing out the last 73-47 to advance to the next round.