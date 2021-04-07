Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 16:05

Hill crashes out of the world snooker championship qualifiers, losing 6-4 to Ashley Hugill

Hill crashes out of the world snooker championship qualifiers, losing 6-4 to Ashley Hugill

Cork's Aaron Hill with sponsor Tomás Singleton in his new snooker room at home.

Hector Nunns

CORK'S Aaron Hill's Betfred World Snooker Championship hopes for 2021 were ended at the first hurdle by Ashley Hugill.

The Corkman fell to a battling 6-4 qualifier loss at the English Institute of Sport after Hugill took the final three frames.

Hill opened with a fine 75 before his English opponent recorded the highest two breaks of the game, a 105 and 82.

Hill hit back with a 66 and won the fifth as well to lead 3-2. 

Hill edged back ahead 4-3 but Hugill levelled with a 72 break as he then went on a three-frame streak, closing out the last 73-47 to advance to the next round.

More in this section

Cork v Donegal - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork drawn in same group as Dublin in Lidl Ladies National Football League
BAM Cork City Sports BAM Cork City Sports Athletic meet scheduled for July is cancelled until 2022 due to Covid
Cork Hurling Press Conference Donal O'Mahony addition is a strong move by Blarney
Cork rugby players more than playing their part in the Major League in the United States

Cork rugby players more than playing their part in the Major League in the United States

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY