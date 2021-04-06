Macroom chairman Noel Twomey feels club can push on to senior ranks

THE 1990 glory days from Cork GAA climaxed with the famous double completed on the Rebels overcoming Meath to retain the Sam Maguire Cup.

However, newly-elected Macroom club chairman Noel ‘Scobie’ Twomey remains disappointed that he failed to receive a medal as part of the extended Cork football panel.

At the time and under GAA guidelines, 21 medals were made available for distribution, corresponding to the maximum number allowed on intercounty panels for championship purposes. But as is the norm, the Cork panel surpassed that number over the championship campaign.

“A presentation night took place where 21 medals were given out and the forgotten players received a timber plaque. It left a sour taste, the Cork County Board could have looked after us, just to show appreciation after putting in effort and time,” said Scobie.

Twomey was no stranger to intercounty involvement, in 1986, part of a Cork minor football team to defeat Kerry in a Munster final but the concession of two penalties in the subsequent All-Ireland final saw Cork lose to Galway.

“Macroom won the Cork County Minor Championship, which allowed me to captain the Cork minors in 1987. We overcame Kerry in a replay but came up short again, to Down in the All-Ireland,“ said Twomey.

Matters turned around in 1989, Twomey helping himself to two All-Ireland medals as part of Cork teams to overcome Warwickshire and Galway in the junior and U21 football finals.

“During late 1989, I was among a number of players to be called into the senior panel, a fantastic setting and I got the opportunity to play my way into teams for the National Football League. I was taking every chance, putting in huge hours and mileage but 30 years on, it remains disappointing,“ said Twomey.

GLORY DAYS

As a club man, Twomey was a crucial part of a Macroom team to overcome Castletownbere in the 1990 Cork County IFC and 20 years on, he coached Macroom to see off Killavullen in the Premier IFC.

Macroom coach Noel Twomey in 2010. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“To win the 1990 county was superb, it put Macroom back into senior ranks. The same applied to the 2010 success, looking after 30 lads as manager and coach was much different to playing but hugely satisfying,” said Twomey.

Now involved as club chairman, Twomey had no hesitation in accepting the position.

“My goal is to get the club up to play senior football again, a new development committee are looking at new dressing rooms with a state-of-the-art gym.”