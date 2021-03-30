Kinsale golfer John Murphy joins an elite group of five Cork golfers to make the Walker Cup team 

“A DREAM come true,” that was John Murphy’s reaction to being selected on the Walker Cup team.

The 22 year old from Kinsale will become the fifth Cork golfer to represent GB&I in the prestigious amateur team event in May.

Murphy, who is ranked inside the world’s top 100 amateurs, has been playing in the US for the past three years and was fancied to be selected on the ten-man team.

This morning the team was announced with Murphy and Kilkenny’s Mark Power was selected on the team, Power is currently in college in Wake Forest where Douglas’s Aaron O’Callaghan is a coach.

Power is also the son of Skibbereen’s Eileen Rose McDaid.

“It’s obviously a dream come true to be selected,” said a delighted Murphy after the news was announced.

“Never since the day I took up golf did I ever think this would actually happen.

"This game can be so brutal but getting news like this makes everything worth it and reminds me of why I play the game and how much joy it can bring me, my family and those around me.”

Murphy is the fifth Cork golfer to be selected on a Walker Cup team, and he missed out in 2019 after being part of the training squad.

John Murphy in action for Louisville at the 2019 NCAA Championships

James Sugrue was selected in 2019, Eoghan O’Connell was part of the first GB&I team to win in the US in 1989, during which he halved a singles match with Phil Michelson.

John McHenry played in 1987, and Jimmy Bruen played in three Walker Cups, and helped GB&I to their first ever win in 1938.

Although the US team are favourites to retain the trophy, Murphy is backing himself and the GB&I team to perform.

“Seminole is a treat,” added the three-time NCAA winner.

“It’s such a unique place. I actually love the golf course and I played very well when I went down there, so hopefully I can carry that mindset into the match.

"We’re going to be obvious underdogs but I’m looking forward to going head to head with them down in Seminole and trying to get that Walker Cup back to GB&I.”

Murphy has had several elite wins as an amateur and he has played with Ireland and GB&I in several events, but he admitted that the Walker Cup is special.

John Murphy pictured with his parents Carmel and Owen, and coach Ian Stafford on his return to Cork after winning the St Andrews Links Trophy in 2018. Picture: Niall O'Shea

“I would like to think I have had a pretty decorated amateur career and as much as I tried to deny it, I would be lying if I said a Walker Cup wouldn’t put the icing on the cake.”