Diarmuid Ó Mathúna club honour link to hero of the Kilmichael Ambush

DIARMUID Ó MATHÚNA GAA Club has marked the 100th anniversary of the death of Jeremiah O’Mahony, after whom their club is named, with a special commemorative jersey.

The local volunteer was killed on March 5, 1921, and the Carbery divisional club has launched a new club website and a new jersey in honour of their local hero and patriot who was present on the day of the famous Kilmichael Ambush.

Club PRO Pat Murphy said that he is pleased that the club have honoured the local icon with a series of initiatives.

“It was the brainchild of John O’Callaghan, who will present a set of jerseys to the club with a picture of Jeremiah and the dates he was born and died on the front of the jersey.

“The picture of his monument is on the back. Croke Park is now enforcing a law that commemorative jerseys with pictures will not be allowed for games, so we will keep them as replica jerseys.

“We also have a new set of club jerseys that can be purchased. There has been good interest in the locality for both sets of jerseys, which is encouraging.

“It is nice to honour and commemorate his huge legacy in the local community.”

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna GAA Club launched their new club website on March 5 to mark the 100th anniversary of Jeremiah’s death.

“We also launched our new-look club website to go with the anniversary, which has received great feedback.

“The website contains all the latest news and history of the club, and we are hoping it will take Jeremiah’s name long into the future, both at home and abroad.

“It is important his legacy is maintained and future generations are aware of his importance to our local area.

“He lived in the townland of Paddock and he went to school in Castletown. He was born near the club grounds in Castletownkenneigh.

“Club officials also laid a club wreath at his monument on March 5 to mark the 100th anniversary of his death. It was a very poignant moment.”

The Diarmuid Ó Mathúna GAA Club are named after the famous local patriot.

Diarmuid Ó Mathuna GAA Club was established in 1968.

The club decided to honour the local legend and Irish patriot by naming the club after the well known figure.

“Prior to the club being founded, players had a choice of clubs within the parish to play for. There was a growing demand for a new GAA club to meet the needs of interested local players.

“Club members got advice from various personnel involved with Newcestown GAA Club who advised the club to name the club after a local patriot.

Jeremiah’s name was proposed immediately and it was passed. We are proud to honour his name and legacy.”

The GAA club has enjoyed considerable success since it was founded.

The club boasts very impressive facilities following an array of development works carried out on their grounds in recent years.

However, they are always anxious to raise funds for more projects going forward.

“We currently have the main pitch and a smaller training pitch. We also have a very good ball alley.

“We are driving on the Rebels Bounty initiative at present. We have amalgamated the Rebels Bounty with our own club draw.

“Sales are going well, which is very encouraging. The more tickets we can sell, the better for the club, as all the extra profits will come back.

“We have carried out a few fundraisers in recent years which proved very successful. We have a strong and united club who are determined to improve the club’s fortunes, both on and off the pitch.

“We have a good committee who are driving the club forward.”

STRONGER TOGETHER

Playing numbers remain a growing concern for the Diarmuid Ó Mathuna club however, with a shortage at underage ensuring their young players have teamed up with St Mary’s to form Ahán Gaels.

“It is a big concern. Our players are playing for Ahán Gaels all the way from U12 level up to the U21 grade. We wouldn’t be able to field a team on our own.

“The concept has proved successful, as our players are playing regular games before coming back to us for the junior grade.”

The Diarmuid Ó Mathuna junior footballers and junior hurlers operate in the Carbery Junior A grade as the club successfully operates a strong dual emphasis.

Newcestown forward Sean O'Donovan trying to get through the Diarmuid Ó Mathúna defence in the South West Cork JAHC final. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Both these teams will, however, have to register wins in the divisional championship this year to maintain their Junior A status going forward, said the club PRO.

“Retaining our Junior A status is vital for us. We were winning championship titles in hurling a few years ago, but a few of those players have since retired.

“It is vital we win a few games this year in both codes to ensure our safety.

“Aodh Quinlivan will be in charge of the junior footballers this year. He is a former Nemo Rangers player.

“Barry Horgan is in charge of the hurlers again this season. Barry has good experience from his playing days with Newcestown.