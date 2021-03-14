Test your Cheltenham and Cork racing knowledge with our Festival quiz

Q1. The Cheltenham Festival takes place over how many days?

Q2. Which race traditionally opens the Festival?

Q3. Which Cork jockey partnered Lord Windermere to victory in the 2014 Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Q4. Cork’s Paul Townend has won the last two renewals of the Cheltenham Gold Cup aboard which horse?

Q5. Dawn Run is the only horse to have won both the Champion Hurdle and the Cheltenham Gold Cup. But can you name the Cork rider who guided her to victory in both of those feature races?

Q6. This Castlelyons-trained runner gave the Sweeney family back-to-back wins in the Foxhunters’ Chase in 2012 and 2013?

Q7. What is the surname of the Lombardstown father-daughter combination who struck gold with 66/1 shot It Came To Pass in last year’s Foxhunters’?

Q8. Owner JP McManus has won the last four editions of the Champion Hurdle. Which Cork rider was in the saddle when his Buveur D’ air won the race in 2017?

Q9. How many times did Un De Sceaux win at the Festival for his Cork owners, the O’Connell family?

Q10. Name the Terence O’Brien-trained runner who finished third behind Duc Des Genievres in the 2019 Arkle Chase?

Q11. Dunmanway’s Gavin Sheehan claimed his first Festival success aboard this horse in the Stayers’ Hurdle of 2015?

Q12. How many winners did Davy Russell have at the 2020 Festival?

Q13. How many Grade One contests are on the programme at the Festival?

Q14. Name the Youghal jockey who completed a memorable big-race Festival double in 2008, when winning the Arkle and the Stayers’ Hurdle aboard Tidal Bay and Inglis Drever respectively?

Q15. This Jessica Harrington-trained winner of the 2007 Champion Bumper had a Leeside sporting connection in its name?

Q16. What year was the Festival cancelled due to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease?

Q17. This mighty mare won a record of six consecutive Festival races between 2009 and 2014?

Q18. AP McCoy claimed an unlikely victory aboard this horse in the Festival Handicap Chase of 2009? Hint; shares its name with a well-known song.

Q19. Cork’s Aidan Coleman partnered this Henry De Bromhead-trained runner to victory in last season’s Arkle Chase?

Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Q20. Castletownroche native Jonjo O’Neill saddled this horse to win two consecutive editions of the Ryanair Chase in 2010 and 2011?

Q21. This horse gave Barry Geraghty his last Cheltenham Festival winner in March 2020?

Q22. Name the horse who gave his Cork connections a famous local success in the 1991 Foxhunters’?

Q23.Complete this sentence; Cheltenham Racecourse is also known as ________ Park?

Q24. This horse won three consecutive Gold Cups at the Festival under Jim Culloty?

Q25. Name the Cork trainer who saddled Newmill to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2006?

Q26. How many wins at the Festival does dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll have to his name?

Q27. Willie Mullins' Ebaziyan was the Supreme Novices’ winner of 2007 under which Cork jockey?

Q28. Name the former Inch point-to-point third who won last year’s Supreme Novices’ in the colours of Joe & Marie Donnelly?

Q29. Sire of Festival winners including Douvan and Min, he is standing at Coolmore’s Grange Stud, Fermoy?

Q30. This 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner won his point-to-point at Liscarroll?

Q31. Which one of these horses has not won at the Cheltenham Festival; Baracouda, Beef Or Salmon or Big Buck’s?

Q32. Cork jockey whose Festival winners include Alfie Sherrin and Holywell?

Q33. This horse finished third in the Pertemps Final en-route to his Grand National triumph of 2014?

Q34. Winner of the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle in 2019 who gave Jonjo O’Neill Jr. his first win at the Festival?

Q35. Adrian Maguire rode this Toby Balding-trained winner of the 1992 Gold Cup?

Q36. Who is the Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham?

Q37. This legendary Irish steeplechaser carried the red and white colours of owner Violet O’Leary to victory in the ‘97 Champion Bumper and the ’98 Royal and Sun Alliance Chase?

Q38. Which horse won the Cheltenham Gold Cup as part of a remarkable spring hat-trick in 2017?

Q39. Cork trainer who took a roll in the Cheltenham mud earlier this season and could be represented at the Festival by Chatham Street Lad?

Q40. Which horse gave Rachel Blackmore her maiden Cheltenham Festival success?

Cheltenham quiz answers

1. Four.

2. The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

3. Davy Russell.

4. Al Boum Photo.

5. Jonjo O’Neill.

6. Salsify.

7. O’Sullivan.

8. Noel Fehily.

9. Twice (the Arkle Chase and the Ryanair Chase).

10. Articulum.

11. Cole Harden.

12. Three (Samcro, Envoi Allen, and Chosen Mate).

13. Fourteen.

14. Denis O’Regan.

Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

15. Cork All Star.

16. 2001.

17. Quevega.

18. Wichita Lineman.

19. Put The Kettle On.

20. Albertas Run.

21. Saint Roi.

22. Lovely Citizen.

23. Prestbury.

24. Best Mate.

25. John Murphy.

26. Four (Triumph Hdl, NH Chase, 2 x CrossCountry).

27. Davy Condon.

28. Shishkin.

29. Walk In The Park.

30. Denman.

Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

31. Beef Or Salmon.

32. Richie McLernon.

33. Pineau De Re.

34. Early Doors.

35. Cool Ground.

36. Simon Claisse.

37. Florida Pearl.

38. Sizing John.

39. Mick Winters.

40. A Plus Tard.