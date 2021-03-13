Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 13:10

WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaching videos will keep kids active in lockdown

PE at Home series designed for primary school children with sport on hold
Mayfield's Cian Horan trying to dispossess Eli O'Callaghan of Glenville in the Rebel Óg Coaching U8 football blitz for Cork City North at Mayfield GAA Club in 2019. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Eamonn Murphy

IT'S been a tough few months for young GAA players, and their parents, who are missing the fun of training and matches.

While no signal yet as to when on-field action will be permitted, Rebel Óg Coaching's programme are designed to keep kids active while also working on their hurling and football skills.

The Cork Games Development Administrators produced the PE at Home videos, divided into four categories from Junior and Senior Infants up to 5th and 6th Class.

This is the third in a five-part series running the easy-to-follow 10-to 15-minute workouts, which have been endorsed by Cork GAA Games Manager Kevin O'Callaghan and Sciath na Scol chairman Dave Collins, each Saturday.

 Junior and Senior Infants:

1st and 2nd Class:

3rd and 4th Class:

5th and 6th Class:

WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaches help kids develop their skills during lockdown

