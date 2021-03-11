Joey Carbery starts for Munster with PBC graduate Alex Kendellen on the bench

JOEY Carbery makes his first start for Munster in 14 months in Friday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Scarlets at Thomond Park, 8pm.

With the Reds through to the final, there are seven changes to the side that beat Connacht, including Carbery who appeared off the bench in the past two games.

Three Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players are among the replacements, including back-row forward Alex Kendellen, who played PBC in schools rugby last season.

Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy, Jean Kleyn and Jack O’Sullivan also start this week.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Nash and Shane Daly on either flank but the front row of James Cronin, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer is unchanged.

Kleyn joins captain Billy Holland in the second row with Fineen Wycherley moving to the back row alongside O’Sullivan and Gavin Coombes.

MUNSTER (v Scarlets): Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Damian de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Nick McCarthy; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Gavin Coombes.

Subs: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.