The Other Three Amigos will offer a fresh take on Cork City’s new season

THIS week marks the introduction of The Other Three Amigos Podcast, which will be devoted to Cork City, and co-presenter Damien Sreenan hopes that, above all, it will entertain fellow Rebel Army supporters.

Damien will be joined by Wayne Mullins and Declan McCormack to discuss everything City-related, aiming to provide a wide variety of content every second Monday. Having toyed with the idea for a while, the launch of the podcast ties in with the upcoming league season, giving City fans an alternative way of keeping abreast of developments at Turner’s Cross and Bishopstown.

“It’s something that we were thinking about for months,” Damien says.

“We were always saying, ‘Can Foras members really launch a podcast?’ but, at the end of the day, podcasts are really popular and I just felt that Cork City needed one.

“You look at the forums and there are so many different characters there. It would be great to get them out vocally and people can listen while they’re having a run or in the car, rather than having to be stuck on a forum! It’s just another option for people.

We’ve Andrew Horgan lined up to do a feature on the women’s team once a month and we’re looking at various other things, like focusing on history and jersey chat.

“It’ll be a case of fixtures, news, results and then one special feature every episode. We’re set up on all of the podcast platforms – iTunes, Acast, Spotify, Podcast Attic.”

There will be strong discourse and honest opinions, but that doesn’t have to translate to negativity. To an extent, the canvas is blank, with a fed ideas in the pipeline.

“People know Wayne as Scotty and Decky is often called Bad Decky, so it makes for a very opinionated bunch of people!” Damien laughs.

“Now, we’re not launching it to bash anyone, we’re just three supporters having a chat. We’re big podcast fans ourselves, so we said we’d put our own one together and do it for the club.

“We’ve sent out invites for people to join us and whether they do or not is up to themselves. People might be a bit hesitant at the start, but once they see it’s not three lads having a complete moan, I think it’ll become popular.

“I listen to The Anfield Wrap and they have a good featured called Analysing Anfield, where a guy comes on and goes through statistics and things like xG [expected goals] and all that stuff – the future could be down that line, though obviously the League of Ireland doesn’t have as many statistics as the Premier League!

It’s just another option for Cork City fans to be able to listen in for news. We may have a few fun features as well, we’ll say.”

The first episode went out on Monday, March 1 and from there the podcast will operate on a fortnightly basis.

“We were initially thinking that we should go with once a week but then we decided that it might be better to start off fortnightly,” Damien says.

“We’ll record on a Saturday or Sunday and discuss the game just gone and then have it out on the Monday.”

FRESH START

The hope is that the podcast launch will tie in with a fresh start for the club after last season’s relegation from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. Whether or not the upcoming season is successful, Damien is keen for The Other Three Amigos to make their mark.

“I think we’re going to have a bit of a running joke where the year 2020 is never mentioned on the podcast!

“Last season never happened, we found ourselves in the First Division, relegated for no reason. I’m sure we’ll have running jokes like that.

“We’re looking forward to it – it’s something new, something fresh for the season and it has had a good reaction so far.

“It’ll be professional and we’ll have proper intros and things like that – I’ve spent the last six months buying sound equipment so I’m hoping that it works right!”

Follow The Other Three Amigos on Twitter @TheOther3Amigos