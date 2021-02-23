Sarsfield's continue close bond with local main sponsors - O'Connell Transport

WHAT has to be one of the longest running GAA club sponsorships in the entire country will once again be in place for the 2021 season.

Sarsfield's GAA Club and O'Connell Transport have teamed up to extend a relationship that goes back to 1989.

It represents 32 years of unbroken support by the O'Connell family for their local GAA club, who in the interim have achieved some incredible highs, including 4 county senior hurling championship title wins.

Sarsfield's have seen a major revamp of their home base in Riverstown, matching the ambition and success on the field of play with major progression in all aspects of the club.

Now 125 years on from their foundation, all in the club are hoping that it will be a memorable year for players, supporters and sponsors.

"Eddie and the O'Connell family have been outstanding sponsors of all aspects of our club," said chairman Tadhg Murphy.

"They came on board after an approach by Paddy Lambe and Tom Murphy, at a time when our profile was probably at a lower level, but we then reached the 1989 Final.

"Since then O'Connell Transport has been with us all the way. Eddie himself, a staunch GAA man, played a huge role in developing our all weather pitch.

"Mick Allen made the proposal at a meeting in 2004 and Eddie instantly took up the idea and did a huge amount of work, including supplying tonnes of filling and sponsoring the floodlights."

Despite the great success that Sar's have enjoyed since with those aforementioned county wins - Tadhg Murphy says that the support of Eddie O'Connell, his family and company is not results based.

"It was all about recognising our community, the amount of players we are catering for and the development of our facilities for the people of the local area.

"John O'Connell (Eddie's son) was a selector with our 2010 county winning team and is still very much involved in our club, whilst the other members of the O'Connell family have alway been great supporters.

"We are blessed to have such a great company behind us and together since 1989 both O'Connell Transport and Sarsfield's GAA have continued to grow together.

"We hope that our long standing bond will continue for many more successful years", concluded Tadhg.

In many ways this is a sporting match made in heaven, which shines through in the wonderful surroundings of Riverstown GAA pitch.

A thriving local company and a thriving local GAA club, whose unity and desire for success has spanned over three decades.

Proof that in sport and in the community when the high standards are consistently maintained, rewards will follow.

Thirty two years on, even in these unprecedented pandemic times, Sarsfield's GAA and O'Connell Transport are still hand in hand.