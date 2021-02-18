Jackie Lennox is the new sponsor of the Cork City women's first team for the next three years

CORK CITY WFC has announced that Jackie Lennox Chip Shop will be the premier sponsor of the women’s first team for the next three years.

Jackie Lennox, a member of the Cork Athletic side which won the league and FAI Cup double in 1951, founded the business that same year, and their association with football on Leeside has continued throughout the years.

The famous chipper is run by Duncan, Frances, and Brian Lennox, while the latter previously served as Chairman of City for a period of time and he has also remained an avid supporter and sponsor of the club since.

The partnership will Lennoxs will see their name feature on the front of the women’s first team jerseys until at least the end of the 2023 season while it will also take its place on signage at Turner’s Cross and programme advertising.

“We are delighted to be coming on board as the premier sponsor of the women’s team, and to continue our long association with football in Cork,” said Brian Lennox.

“The women’s team had a tremendous year last year, reaching the cup final, and, with a young and talented squad, we are looking forward to 2021 being an even better year for the team.

“We look forward to supporting the players and staff of the team over the next three years and wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead.” City manager Rónán Collins, who led the team to a top-four finish and an FAI Cup final appearance last season, expressed his delight at having Lennoxs on board and believes it will give his side another boost ahead of the Women’s National League's big kick-off at the end of March.

“We are very grateful to Brian and all at Jackie Lennox Chip Shop for their support,” he said.

Cork City FC Women's have a new sponsorship deal with Jackie Lennox Chip Shop, which was launched by Lauren Egbuloniu, Paul Farrell, Danielle Burke, Rónán Collins and Éabha O'Mahony.

“We had a great boost recently with the news that we will be playing our home games in Turner’s Cross this coming season and to have a key sponsor commit to supporting us for the next three years is more great news for the women’s side.” Speaking on behalf of Cork City FC, Commercial Manager Paul Deasy also added his delight at having the business on board, and for the commitment they have shown to the side at a difficult time.

“This is another fantastic development on the commercial front. Everyone knows the huge support that Jackie Lennox’s and, in particular, Brian Lennox has given to the club over many years and this is another symbol of that.

“To show that level of commitment over the next three years to the women’s team in difficult times says it all about Brian and his family. This support will help the women’s team continue to go from strength to strength over the coming years,” he concluded.