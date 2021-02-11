Cork City sign former Irish underage international Sarah McKevitt

CORK City have announced the signing of former Peamount United and Wexford Youths player Sarah McKevitt ahead of the kick-off of the Women’s National League season next month.

The 22-year-old becomes the first new signing for the club during this pre-season and follows in the footsteps of Becky Cassin, Katie McCarthy, Danielle Burke, Shaunagh McCarthy and Kate O’Donovan, who all recently re-signed to commit themselves to the Leesiders for 2021.

And speaking to the club’s official website, McKevitt admitted that joining City was the “obvious choice”.

“Having been based in Maynooth for the last four years, I was hoping to be Munster based once I qualify,” she told CorkCityFC.ie.

“For me, City was the obvious choice. I was delighted when I got the call from Rónán (Collins).

“Having met the team and seeing the quality set up they have, I was sold. I’ve been playing in the WNL for the last six years, so I hope to bring some more experience to the side.

“Personally, my last two years in the league haven’t been as consistent as I’d have liked. I am looking forward to a fresh start and enjoying the game again."

The Tipperary native has already linked up with her new teammates for pre-season training as City look to ramp up their preparations for the new campaign.

That is set to commence on March 27 with a trip to Galway before they host Shelbourne the following weekend in their first game at Turner’s Cross.

“Training has been going very well, I’m really enjoying it,” added the former Ireland U17 international.

“There’s a great bunch of girls down there and they’ve all been very welcoming.

I can’t wait to play in Turner’s Cross again – it holds a special place for me, having beaten England there in the U17 European qualifiers. It’s one of the top venues in the country.”

Manager Rónán Collins was delighted to add McKevitt to his ranks and believes the best is yet to come from her.

“I coached a few sessions with a Kilkenny Gaynor Cup team a few years ago. Sarah was part of that squad and even at that age her quality was clear to see," he insisted.

"She’s only 22 but has huge experience both at international underage and in the WNL. I still think the league has yet to see the best of her and I’m sure we’re going to see that at City over the coming seasons.

“She’s already integrated very well with the girls and has brought an extra bit of quality to the sessions. She has a very good right foot and her technical abilities along with her desire to get on the ball will fit right in.”