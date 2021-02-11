Cork GAA should go back to black as their alternative jersey under new deal

The shade of red seems darker than before, an effect created in part by shadow striping, though the retention of a partly white neck offers some contrast. The fact there are new sponsors will mean that a new change jersey will need to be released too, and it will be interesting to see in which direction Cork and O’Neills go.
Blue and saffron, harking back to the 1910s – and resurrected for a one-off in 2016 – might be a popular option, but another commemorative shirt of recent times could be a better bet as the basis for the new second kit.