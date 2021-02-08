Cloyne Opt For New Look Home Grown Management Team with Donal Og named as coach

FIVE club stalwarts will guide the fortunes of the Cloyne hurlers in this year's County Senior 'A' Championship.

Significantly the club has gone for a very experienced look to their new backroom team, with Donal Og Cusack being named as coach, Eoin O'Lomasney taking over the manager's role and Killian Cronin named a sector.

The trio worked together to help steer St Colman's to the Premier 2 Hurling Championship title last season, a year when Donal Og was also Cork minor manager.

The fact that the Cahill brothers, Philip and Maurice have also come on board as selectors further strengthens the sideline, who will be anxious to get their club to again build up some momentum as a championship force.

"It could be that it will take a season or two to blend in the new players, '' commented Cloyne PRO Eoin O'Sullivan.

"We have a number of the younger generation coming through, who will become part of the existing squad, so the new management will obviously be trying to get everybody to work together as they establish their style of play.

"Last season I think we definitely fell short. I thought we performed well enough for about a game and a half, but were just not good enough for the remainder of the campaign.

"Hopefully, we can have an improved season this time around, although like all clubs, it is very difficult to plan ahead with the restrictions that currently exist," said Eoin.

For the record, Cloyne's aspirations of 2020 progress were halted after their 2-24 to 3-9 loss against Newcestown in their concluding group game. They had defeated Killeagh 0-24 to 0-8 in their second match, having lost their opener to Kanturk by 2-18 to 1-9.

Twin brothers Noel Cahill and Conor Cahill, Eanna Motherway, Jack Hallihan and Mikey Cahill are amongst the bright crop of young players who have come through and played in last year's championship.

The familiarity with the minor group from last season will obviously be a big asset as the new management team will probably look to integrate a further stream of players as the club looks to build for the future.

Cloyne's rich hurling heritage is now doubt going to motivate this panel of players as they strive to get the club back amongst the conversation. They have in the past won the second tier of Cork hurling on three occasions, capturing the County Intermediate title in 1966, 1970 and 1997. This year the new management team will hope to take the first steps on a similar pathway.

Off the field, David Cahil will lead operations as club chairman with Donie Cahill returning to the secretary's chair.

Cathal Cronin is vice chairman with Eoin O'Gorman continuing in the role of treasurer.