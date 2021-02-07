Lynch hits the €20,000 jackpot in Shelbourne Park with Inforapenny in the Best Car Parks Gold Cup

TRACTON trainer Kieran Lynch was back in the big time on Saturday night as Inforapenny, trained by Lynch for the In-For-A-Pound-Syndicate, landed the €20,000 final of the Best Car Parks Gold Cup at Shelbourne Park.

In a very exciting final, which was aired live on RPGTV (Racing Post Greyhound TV), it was Inforapenny, who was supported from 7-1 into 5-1 early doors, who came home in front.

The first big competition of 2021 attracted some big names, but it was the Kieran Lynch-trained runner who stole the show on Saturday night.

Knocknaboul Syd, for the Buckley kennel, was sent to traps as the well-fancied 11-8 favourite. Liam Dowling's Ballymac Cashout was next best at 11-4.

Knocknaboul Syd left trap three in a hurry and outsider Minglers Popeye was also showing plenty of early on the outside.

Inforapenny wasn't the quickest intro stride, but he drove a terrific opening corner to slip around in front and in the process, he did Knocknaboul Syd no favours.

As they took off down the back straight, the Cork trained dog was in pole position and midway down the back, he led outsider of the pack Mingerls Popeye by a length.

However, the leader was steering a wide course heading into the second last corner, and it opened the door for Ballymac Cashout who railed well to take over at the head of affairs.

Three-quarters of a length clear turning in, it was pretty evident that Inforapenny was enjoying the battle, soon back in front, he pulled out all the stops to deny Ballymac Cashout, by a length, in 28.97, for a famous victory.

Of course, Lynch is no stranger to big-race success, having won back-to-back Irish Laurels with Rockybay Foley and an Irish Oaks with Kilmacdonogh, among plenty of other big prizes in recent years.

This is another marvellous success for the Lynch kennel and all associated.

Brian Collins, Racing Manager, making a presentation to Kate O'Driscoll, Killeagh, following Ladys Crest's win in the Curraheen Park On3 Final. Included are Kieran Lynch, trainer, Michael O'Leary, Richard O'Regan, Chairman Curraheen Park and Michael O'Driscoll.

Inforapenny was a big outsider heading into the event and to win another major event is another huge boost for training career of Kieran Lynch.

Speaking from his home base on Sunday morning, a delighted Kieran Lynch said: "It's great, I'm thrilled, it's always nice to win a big one.

"I got the dog for the Laurels and he was unlucky to go out in the second round. I was in Cork on Saturday night, had a couple of runners their and Conor (Motherway) brought the dog up for us.

"We are farming as well so it's a busy time of the year. It was a great final, I thought he needed to lead and to see him battling back after getting passed was brilliant.

"It's a great start to the year. He will probably get a break now and there might be something in Cork for him and then the Waterford Masters."