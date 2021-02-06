Steven Cairns, 18, embarks on his professional boxing career in Lanzarote

CORK'S Steven Cairns has begun the next chapter of his young boxing career by signing his first management deal at the tender age of 18.

The seven-time national champion and European Silver Medalist made the move official with a post on social media last month.

“Turning professional has always been a dream of mine.

“My style is perfect for the professional ranks and my team and I decided now was the right time to get my career underway.”

Cairns became the sixth active professional Cork boxer following the move, electing to spend the foreseeable future training and preparing abroad.

“I have relocated to Lanzarote and I’m training at ‘The Champions Gym’ with Johnathan O'Brien and my father Lee Cairns as coaches.

During his time as an amateur, Cairns competed for Legacy Boxing Club, based on the Airport Road. The prodigy mentioned that this is where he’ll train whenever he’s back in Cork.

After an illustrious career at home and across the continent, it was only a matter of time before Cairns put pen to paper with one of the top names in the business, David Coldwell.

The renowned name in boxing circles brings a bundle of experience into Cairns’ corner, especially from his former role as coach of the three-time Olympic Gold Medal winner and previous Cruiserweight World Title holder, Tony Bellew.

Future boxing prospects in Ireland have seen their training seriously hindered, with the last competitive amateur bout coming almost a year ago.

Clubs like Legacy BC have been unable to open their doors to their boxing hopefuls, with sparring and punching-bag use being out of action for the last few months and for the foreseeable future, also.

Cairns, however, was one of the more fortunate ones to have his own setup at the house.

“I’m lucky enough to have my own home gym, so I was able to keep training during the early stages of the pandemic, even though I had no fights lined up.

A rise in Coronavirus cases stalled plans for an opening fight just weeks after declaring himself a pro.

“I was meant to have a professional fight in January but it was cancelled due to Covid-19 safety problems.

“I will hopefully be having my first pro fight in the next few months. I have a great team around me that is getting everything into place for when that day comes.”

Cairns is clearly focused on staying ready for his debut by embracing his new professional regime.

“My lifestyle has changed completely; I have been training twice a day, six days a week. I'm on a strict diet to make sure I get the right food into me at the right time, so that I can be in great shape and always ready to fight.”