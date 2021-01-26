Paudie Murray remains in charge of the Cork senior camogie team for the 10th year in a row

THE Cork camogie board have confirmed that Paudie Murray will continue as senior team manager for what will be his tenth year at the helm.

Murray was ratified by the county board this evening and he has named an impressive back room team that includes his brother Kevin Murray as lead coach.

Teddy O’Donovan from the Douglas club re-joins the set as goalkeeping coach having previously been involved in 2017 and 2018 and he is joined on the coaching team by fellow Douglas club man Matthew Twomey who was also previously a selector in Murray's set up and former Cork City goalkeeper Mark McNulty who was involved also in 2020.

Niall Collins and Conor Weir continue in the roles of Performance Analysts, Kevin Dunne takes on the strength and conditioning role with Eoin Galvin in the role of nutritionist to the side.

Barry Corkery from the Eire Og club continues in the role of Performance Coach, Damien Murray and Anthony O’Neill are again looking after the logistics and the medical team is made up of Dr Paul O’Keeffe and Physio David Niblock with county board treasurer Marion McCarthy continuing in the role as Liaison Officer.

It will be a busy season for Murray who will also maintain his links with the Cork juvenile hurling set-up as well as he is also involved with the Cork under 16 side.

The board also ratified their Intermediate Management team with Mark McCarthy from Inniscarra continuing in the role of manager and strength and conditioning coach, and his back room team includes skills Coach Darragh O'Callaghan from Blackrock and selectors Kevin Hannon, Courcey Rovers, Tom Harrington, Fr O'Neill's, and Jerry Ryan, Ballinascarthy.

They are joined by analysis Tadhg O’Riordan, Cloughduv and Laura McCarthy who will act in the role of layer liaison whilst the board liaison officer to the side is vice chairman Rachel Wycherley.