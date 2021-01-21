Munster Council greenlight Anthony Nash transfer to Limerick club

CORK goalkeeping legend Anthony Nash's club transfer request has been given the green light by the Munster Council.

In the wake of calling time on his illustrious inter-county career in December at the age of 36, Nash caused a major surprise when he revealed his planned switch from his home club of Kanturk to Limerick outfit South Liberties.

And with the Duhallow unit placing no obstacles in the way of the two-time All-Star’s desire to switch allegiance, Munster Council secretary Kieran Leddy yesterday revealed that the transfer has been sanctioned by the provincial governing body.

In addition, Leddy confirmed that Nash will be eligible to line out for his new club in this year’s Limerick Championship.

“It is a new year with new competitions so Anthony Nash can play with South Liberties in this year's club competitions in Limerick.”

In this year’s Limerick Championship, the successor to Donal Óg Cusack between the Cork posts will be hoping to help his new club end a 39-year famine, the Ballyneety outfit not having recorded outright success in the competition since the 1981 final win over Kilmallock.

Following the conclusion of this year’s inter-county campaign, Anthony Nash will be lining out for South Liberties alongside his first cousin Barry Nash, a member of the Limerick starting 15 in last year’s All-Ireland final win over Waterford.

The former Cork netminder, who was born in Limerick and lived on Shannonside in his early years until his family moved to Kanturk, has strong links with South Liberties.

His father Tom played with the club of Limerick legends such as Eamonn Grimes, the Hartigan brothers Bernie and Pat, and Joe McKenna, and two of his uncles, former Liberties stalwarts Declan Nash and Mike Nash, featured for Limerick in the 1994 and 1996 All-Ireland final defeats by Offaly and Wexford, respectively.

In addition to providing Kanturk with 20 years of outstanding service at adult level, Nash helped his former club to make the significant jump from the junior to senior grade, and he also played a massive part in assisting the north-west outfit to All-Ireland Intermediate Championship glory, with victory over Kilkenny’s Ballyragget in the 2018 final.

Ger Collins, Anthony Nash and Patrick Collins with the yellow Cummins All-Star sliotars that were used in the championship last winter. Picture: Kevin Cummins

At inter-county level, Nash first donned the Cork senior jersey in 2007, deputising for the suspended Donal Óg Cusack, but he had to wait until 2012 before taking over as number one

In 2013, he had to deal with the massive disappointment of featuring in Cork’s All-Ireland final replay defeat by Clare. In addition to his brace of All-Stars, he finished up with four Munster senior medals from his stint with Cork.