The late Mick Millington was a hero to Cork Celtic fans in the 1960s

TO supporters of the great Cork Celtic teams of the 1960s, Mick Millington, who died peacefully in his home in Castleknock on January 10, was lionised.

He was the epitome of an old fashioned wing-half with his blistering speed in the tackle, aggression and support play setting him aside from his contemporaries.

Mick, born in Dublin, won his first major trophy at a flooded Turner’s Cross in 1956 when he helped Stella Maris defeat South End in the Evans Cup in a game famous for the sending off of Johnny Giles.

In 1962, Mick a former apprentice with Aston Villa, signed for Celtic from Transport as a replacement for the injured Ray Cowhie.

He emerged from a full-blooded local derby with colours flying as Celtic came out second best to shield leaders Hibs by the odd goal in five at the Mardyke.

Less than a month later his outstanding display contributed greatly to Celtic’s 2-0 win over Drums in the second replay of the Dublin City Cup final at Turner’s Cross. Incidentally, this was the first time a League of Ireland side flew into Cork for a fixture.

In terms of trophies, Mick’s stay in Cork was almost barren.

He earned a League Championship runners-up medal in 1962 when they were beaten in a play-off by Shels and a similar memento following a heart-breaking FAI Cup final replay loss to Shams in 1964.

The Cork Celtic team who played Bohemians in the 1964 FAI cup semi-final at Flower Lodge. Back: Donal Leahy, Pat O'Mahony, Kevin Blount, Mick Millington, Frank McCarthy, Ray Cowhie. Front: Austin Noonan, Liam O'Flynn, John Coughlan, Al Casey, Paul O'Donovan.

Mick was rewarded for a brilliant display against Shels by being selected on the League of Ireland team which played the Italian League.

Later he was the recipient of widespread media acclaim for his energy-sapping performance against Slavia Sofia when Celtic, against all the odds, held them to a 1-1 draw in Bulgaria in the European Cup Winners Cup.

Mick transferred to Dundalk in the summer of 1965 and struck gold in his second season helping the Lily Whites to the League Championship.

He made 183 appearances with Dundalk where he is rated as one of their greatest players.

May he rest in peace.