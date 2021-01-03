O'Dwyer's arrival at the top table of football in Cork is great news for the younger players around the county

BOBBIE O’DWYER'S recent inclusion in this year's Cork senior football coaching team has received a very positive reaction.

Bobbie who guided the Cork minor footballers to All-Ireland championship glory in 2019 has been added to the Cork senior management team this season.

Carbery Rangers senior football star John Hayes has also been included in this year’s high profile selection team.

They will add considerably to the coaching set-up which also includes Cian O’Neill and Sean Hayes.

Castlehaven senior football coach James McCarthy successfully worked in tandem with Bobbie when the Cork minor footballers won the 2019 All-Ireland final.

James is delighted Bobbie has been recognised for his vast coaching prowess.

“It is great news. It is also great for continuity as he has worked with a lot of the talented young players over the past few years.

"I am delighted for him. He has vast experience and he deserves this opportunity,” declared the Castlehaven coach.

The Beara man possesses many qualities which has ensured he has enjoyed a very successful club and inter-county career with various Cork teams.

James is well aware of his many qualities.

“He is very well organised. He is very thorough and professional. He is a great communicator. He is great with the players. He commands respect and he is so comfortable in all his dealings with them.

"He always offers them encouragement and he can also offer them a shoulder to cry on if required. He is a big addition to the Cork senior set up.”

James is very confident the Urhan native will contribute immensely to the new and exciting Cork senior management team.

“He will get on great with the players and the rest of the Cork management team. He is a very down to earth and genuine man. He has great knowledge and is a real GAA man. He brings vast experience and knowledge to the table.

"Another key factor he will bring to the senior panel is his knowledge of the underage scene and the players around the county. He has been involved with various Cork underage teams in recent years.

"He knows everything about the underage scene, all the players and the club coaches. It is great to see underage coaches being recognised and promoted.

"When the various young Cork players reach the senior team, he will be a familiar face to greet them. He will help integrate them into the inter-county senior set up. He knows the system and he knows the whole structure.

"I’m confident will hit the ground running. Bobbie will be a huge asset to the senior management team moving forward.”

Pat Gilmore, who played under Bobbie when he previously coached the O’Donovan Rossa senior footballers is also convinced Bobbie will prove a shrewd appointment.

“His interest in players and his willingness to work and develop players always stood out for me. He always focussed on what players could do well, but he was also very good at giving pointers on what you could work on to improve your game.

"He has enjoyed great success with the Cork minors. He is a great guy to bring in. He will work closely on developing the young players. He always took a keen interest in all his players and their interests outside football.

"He was always very mindful of when lads might be under pressure with exams or work. He always puts players and individuals first.”