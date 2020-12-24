St Colum's celebrate 50 years of hurling and football in Kealkil

ST Colum’s GAA Club celebrated 50 years in existence on Tuesday, December 8.

The Carbery divisional club was established in Coomhola School in 1970.

The club were planning a series of events to commemorate reaching the milestone, but these plans were curtailed by Covid-19. Club member Noel O’Sullivan is pleased the club have reached such a landmark achievement.

“Lots of people have played their part in making the club so successful. We have enjoyed lots of great memories and near misses.

"Lots of great friendships have been built. It has been a great journey. The club is in a good place. Hopefully, we will have plenty of bright days ahead,” declared the stalwart Colum’s man.

The club was founded by Fr John McCarthy, a native of Newcestown, after he was appointed curate to Kealkil in 1969. In 1971, the club entered teams in all grades. Fr John who was a keen GAA follower, realised the huge potential for a club to be formed in the locality revealed Noel.

“We had a number of young players who were playing with other local clubs and they provided the nucleus for the first junior team.

"There was also a huge emphasis placed on young players, which ensured there was a constant supply of players for each team moving forward.

The St Colum's Féile team in 2019.

"That generation of young players achieved a lot of success in the following years. They acted as a great catalyst for future generations.”

One of the most prominent players to have played for the Saints down through the years was former Cork senior footballer Alan O’Connor.

The giant midfielder played a key role on the Cork team who won the All-Ireland title in 2010.

“That was a very proud moment for the club. He was a great midfielder for the Cork senior footballers. He is a great club man. He was a great dual player.

"He also played hurling with the Cork minors. He is a huge role model within the club.”

St Colum's Alan O'Connor goes highest from Kilbree's Oige Scannell. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The St Colum’s club possess great facilities following extensive development work carried out in recent years.

The facilities cater for the growing numbers within the club. The club boast growing underage numbers, while the addition of the ladies footballers and camogie teams in recent years have provided a great fillip.

“The facilities are great. It is important we continue to provide the best facilities for the players. We have strong playing numbers.

"The club is a focal point of the local community. The ladies footballers and camogie teams have been a huge addition to the club.

The St Colum's ladies team.

"The club gets great support from the community. The future is bright.”