The Echo Christmas quiz: Nicknames, colours, stadia and Munster players

CORK TEAM COLOURS

1. St Michael’s GFC

2. Highfield RFC

3. Cobh Ramblers AFC

4. Mourneabbey LGFC

5. Leevale AC

6. Cork GAA in 1953 All-Ireland hurling and 1956 and 1957 All-Ireland football finals

7. Skibbereen RC

8. Cork Harlequins HC

9. Rockmount AFC

10. Bandon GAA

NICKNAMES

11. Diarmuid O’Sullivan (GAA)

12. Jack Nicklaus (golf)

13. Kevin Painter (darts)

14. Mansfield Town (soccer)

15. Westmeath (GAA)

16. Kansas City (American football)

17. Billy Twelvetrees (rugby)

18. Mark Selby (snooker)

19. Niki Lauda (Formula 1)

20. John McEnroe (tennis)

Bjorn Borg, right, congratulating the new champion John McEnroe after the 1981 Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon.

ON HOME GROUND

21. Which English soccer team’s home ground is the Britannia Stadium?

22. Which sport takes place at Flemington in Melbourne, Australia?

23. In which Germany city is Neckarstadion, where the Republic of Ireland beat England at Euro 88?

24. Where in Cork is the National Rowing Centre?

Picture: Denis Minihane.

25. Which Limerick rugby club are based in Dooradoyle?

26. Which company sponsors Cavan GAA’s home of Breffni Park and Ulster Rugby’s stadium at Ravenhill in Belfast?

27. By which name was the Principality Stadium known when it opened in 1999?

28. Where did Sunderland play their home games before moving to the Stadium of Light?

29. Which venue was the last other than Croke Park to host an All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final?

30. Where did Cork City win their second FAI Cup?

MUNSTER’S IMPORTED STARS

31. Which Australian kicked all of Munster’s points in the 15-6 win over Australia in 2009?

32. Casey Laulala played for New Zealand but was born in which country?

33. Federico Pucciariello was born in Argentina but played for which country?

34. Which South African scored tries for Munster in the 2006 Heineken Cup semi-final and final?

35. In 2006-07, which former Welsh international had a brief stint with Munster?

36. Which Australian succeeded Mick Galwey as Munster captain?

37. Which South African-born former Ireland captain had been with Ulster and briefly joined Munster in 2001?

38. Former New Zealand international Alby Mathewson joined which province from Munster in 2020?

39. Shaun Payne, who was Munster manager for five years after his retirement from playing, was a native of which country?

40. In which year did Doug Howlett join Munster – 2005, 2006 or 2007?

Munster's Doug Howlett after defeating Toulouse. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

1. Green with a gold hoop

2. Green, red and black hoops

3. Claret and blue

4. Black and amber

5. Yellow with two black bands

6. Blue

7. White and red

8. Red and black

9. Yellow and green

10. White and yellow

11. The Rock

12. The Golden Bear

13. The Artist

14. The Stags

15. The Lake County

16. Chiefs

17. Thirty-six

18. The Jester From Leicester

19. The Rat

20. Superbrat

21. Stoke City

22. Horse racing (Melbourne Cup)

23. Stuttgart

24. Farran

25. Garryowen

26. Kingspan

27. Millennium Stadium

28. Roker Park

29. Semple Stadium (2018 replay between Galway and Clare)

30. RDS (v Longford Town, 2007)

31. Paul Warwick

32. Samoa

33. Italy

34. Trevor Halstead

35. Chris Wyatt

36. Jim Williams

37. Dion Ó Cuinneagáin

38. Ulster

39. South Africa

40. 2007