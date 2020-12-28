The Echo Christmas quiz: Nicknames, colours, stadia and Munster players

1. St Michael’s GFC
2. Highfield RFC
3. Cobh Ramblers AFC
4. Mourneabbey LGFC
5. Leevale AC
6. Cork GAA in 1953 All-Ireland hurling and 1956 and 1957 All-Ireland football finals
7. Skibbereen RC
8. Cork Harlequins HC
9. Rockmount AFC
10. Bandon GAA
11. Diarmuid O’Sullivan (GAA)
12. Jack Nicklaus (golf)
13. Kevin Painter (darts)
14. Mansfield Town (soccer)
15. Westmeath (GAA)
16. Kansas City (American football)
17. Billy Twelvetrees (rugby)
18. Mark Selby (snooker)
19. Niki Lauda (Formula 1)
20. John McEnroe (tennis)
21. Which English soccer team’s home ground is the Britannia Stadium?
22. Which sport takes place at Flemington in Melbourne, Australia?
23. In which Germany city is Neckarstadion, where the Republic of Ireland beat England at Euro 88?
24. Where in Cork is the National Rowing Centre?
25. Which Limerick rugby club are based in Dooradoyle?
26. Which company sponsors Cavan GAA’s home of Breffni Park and Ulster Rugby’s stadium at Ravenhill in Belfast?
27. By which name was the Principality Stadium known when it opened in 1999?
28. Where did Sunderland play their home games before moving to the Stadium of Light?
29. Which venue was the last other than Croke Park to host an All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final?
30. Where did Cork City win their second FAI Cup?
31. Which Australian kicked all of Munster’s points in the 15-6 win over Australia in 2009?
32. Casey Laulala played for New Zealand but was born in which country?
33. Federico Pucciariello was born in Argentina but played for which country?
34. Which South African scored tries for Munster in the 2006 Heineken Cup semi-final and final?
35. In 2006-07, which former Welsh international had a brief stint with Munster?
36. Which Australian succeeded Mick Galwey as Munster captain?
37. Which South African-born former Ireland captain had been with Ulster and briefly joined Munster in 2001?
38. Former New Zealand international Alby Mathewson joined which province from Munster in 2020?
39. Shaun Payne, who was Munster manager for five years after his retirement from playing, was a native of which country?
40. In which year did Doug Howlett join Munster – 2005, 2006 or 2007?
1. Green with a gold hoop
2. Green, red and black hoops
3. Claret and blue
4. Black and amber
5. Yellow with two black bands
6. Blue
7. White and red
8. Red and black
9. Yellow and green
10. White and yellow
11. The Rock
12. The Golden Bear
13. The Artist
14. The Stags
15. The Lake County
16. Chiefs
17. Thirty-six
18. The Jester From Leicester
19. The Rat
20. Superbrat
21. Stoke City
22. Horse racing (Melbourne Cup)
23. Stuttgart
24. Farran
25. Garryowen
26. Kingspan
27. Millennium Stadium
28. Roker Park
29. Semple Stadium (2018 replay between Galway and Clare)
30. RDS (v Longford Town, 2007)
31. Paul Warwick
32. Samoa
33. Italy
34. Trevor Halstead
35. Chris Wyatt
36. Jim Williams
37. Dion Ó Cuinneagáin
38. Ulster
39. South Africa
40. 2007