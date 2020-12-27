The Echo Christmas sports quiz: Match the year with the achievement

Each answer is a different year between 1981 and 2020 inclusive
1. Coventry City defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup final
2. Barcelona hosts the Olympic Games
3. Ireland defeat England in the Cricket World Cup
4. Michael Schumacher wins a fifth straight Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship
5. The Denver Broncos, with John Elway as quarterback, retain the Super Bowl
6. Kilkenny beat Cork in the All-Ireland hurling for the first of two straight years
7. Shamrock Rovers win the League of Ireland for last time before 2010
8. Greg LeMond wins the Tour de France for the third time
9. Tiger Woods wins the Masters to hold all four men’s golf majors at the same time
10. Nemo Rangers win a fourth straight Cork SFC title
11. Sri Lanka beat Australia in the Cricket World Cup final
12. Dennis Taylor defeats Steve Davis in the final of the World Snooker Championship
13. Ben Johnson wins the Olympic 100m final but is later stripped of his title
14. Miami Heat win the NBA Championships for the first time
15. Roger Federer beats Andy Roddick in an epic Wimbledon men’s singles final, with the final set finishing 16-14
16. Liverpool beat Real Madrid in the European Cup final
17. The All-Ireland football final is drawn for the first time since 1988
18. Seven different drivers win the first seven races of the Formula 1 season
19. Declan Carr captains Tipperary to win the All-Ireland hurling title
20. Martina Hingis wins a women’s singles grand slam
21. Blackrock end an 18-year wait for the Cork SHC title
22. Best Mate wins the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Monty’s Pass triumphant in the Aintree Grand National
23. Mario Götze scores the winner in the World Cup final
24. Kerry complete an All-Ireland SFC three-in-a-row
25. The Lions lose 3-0 to New Zealand in their Test series
26. Colombia’s Egan Bernal wins the Tour de France
27. Tom Watson wins the Open Championship for the fifth time
28. Echo columnist Linda Mellerick captains Cork to the All-Ireland camogie title for the first time
29. The Trevor Hemmings-owned Many Clouds wins the Aintree Grand National
30. Cork defeat Down in the All-Ireland football final
31. Ireland hosts the Women’s Rugby World Cup
32. Michael Thomas scores an injury-time winner against Liverpool to win the Football League for Arsenal
33. Europe defeat the US in the Ryder Cup, held in France
34. Cork lose to Clare in the All-Ireland hurling final after a replay
35. Didier Drogba’s goal for Chelsea in the FA Cup final denies Manchester United a Premier League and FA Cup double
36. Armagh win the All-Ireland senior football title
37. France win the European Championship in home soil
38. Ephie Fitzgerald leads Cork to an 11th All-Ireland ladies’ football title in 12 years
39. Sonia O’Sullivan wins the 5000m in the World Athletics Championships
40. Clare win the All-Ireland SHC for the second time in three years
1. 1987
2. 1992
3. 2011
4. 2004
5. 1999
6. 1982
7. 1994
8. 1990
9. 2001
10. 2008
11. 1996
12. 1985
13. 1988
14. 2006
15. 2009
16. 1981
17. 2000
18. 2012
19. 1991
20. 1998
21. 2020
22. 2003
23. 2014
24. 1986
25. 2005
26. 2019
27. 1983
28. 1993
29. 2015
30. 2010
31. 2017
32. 1989
33. 2018
34. 2013
35. 2007
36. 2002
37. 1984
38. 2016
39. 1997
40. 1995