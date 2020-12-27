The Echo Christmas sports quiz: Match the year with the achievement

Each answer is a different year between 1981 and 2020 inclusive

1. Coventry City defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup final

2. Barcelona hosts the Olympic Games

3. Ireland defeat England in the Cricket World Cup

4. Michael Schumacher wins a fifth straight Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship

5. The Denver Broncos, with John Elway as quarterback, retain the Super Bowl

Quarterback John Elway. Picture: Aubrey Washington/Allsport

6. Kilkenny beat Cork in the All-Ireland hurling for the first of two straight years

7. Shamrock Rovers win the League of Ireland for last time before 2010

8. Greg LeMond wins the Tour de France for the third time

9. Tiger Woods wins the Masters to hold all four men’s golf majors at the same time

10. Nemo Rangers win a fourth straight Cork SFC title

11. Sri Lanka beat Australia in the Cricket World Cup final

12. Dennis Taylor defeats Steve Davis in the final of the World Snooker Championship

13. Ben Johnson wins the Olympic 100m final but is later stripped of his title

14. Miami Heat win the NBA Championships for the first time

15. Roger Federer beats Andy Roddick in an epic Wimbledon men’s singles final, with the final set finishing 16-14

16. Liverpool beat Real Madrid in the European Cup final

17. The All-Ireland football final is drawn for the first time since 1988

18. Seven different drivers win the first seven races of the Formula 1 season

19. Declan Carr captains Tipperary to win the All-Ireland hurling title

20. Martina Hingis wins a women’s singles grand slam

21. Blackrock end an 18-year wait for the Cork SHC title

22. Best Mate wins the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Monty’s Pass triumphant in the Aintree Grand National

Best Mate was ridden by Jim Culloty. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

23. Mario Götze scores the winner in the World Cup final

24. Kerry complete an All-Ireland SFC three-in-a-row

25. The Lions lose 3-0 to New Zealand in their Test series

26. Colombia’s Egan Bernal wins the Tour de France

27. Tom Watson wins the Open Championship for the fifth time

28. Echo columnist Linda Mellerick captains Cork to the All-Ireland camogie title for the first time

29. The Trevor Hemmings-owned Many Clouds wins the Aintree Grand National

30. Cork defeat Down in the All-Ireland football final

31. Ireland hosts the Women’s Rugby World Cup

32. Michael Thomas scores an injury-time winner against Liverpool to win the Football League for Arsenal

33. Europe defeat the US in the Ryder Cup, held in France

34. Cork lose to Clare in the All-Ireland hurling final after a replay

35. Didier Drogba’s goal for Chelsea in the FA Cup final denies Manchester United a Premier League and FA Cup double

36. Armagh win the All-Ireland senior football title

Steven McDonnell of Armagh in action against Michael McCarthy of Kerry. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

37. France win the European Championship in home soil

38. Ephie Fitzgerald leads Cork to an 11th All-Ireland ladies’ football title in 12 years

39. Sonia O’Sullivan wins the 5000m in the World Athletics Championships

40. Clare win the All-Ireland SHC for the second time in three years

ANSWERS:

1. 1987

2. 1992

3. 2011

4. 2004

5. 1999

6. 1982

7. 1994

8. 1990

9. 2001

10. 2008

11. 1996

12. 1985

13. 1988

14. 2006

15. 2009

16. 1981

17. 2000

18. 2012

19. 1991

20. 1998

21. 2020

22. 2003

23. 2014

24. 1986

25. 2005

26. 2019

27. 1983

28. 1993

29. 2015

30. 2010

31. 2017

32. 1989

33. 2018

34. 2013

35. 2007

36. 2002

37. 1984

38. 2016

39. 1997

40. 1995