The Echo Christmas sports quiz: Denis Hurley tests your knowledge

Years ending in two:

1. Who beat Cork in the All-Ireland hurling finals of 1972, 1982 and 1992?

2. Who won the Fifa Golden Ball Award at the 2002 World Cup?

3. At which American course did Europe pull off an unlikely comeback against the US in the 2012 Ryder Cup?

4. Which Cork club has won the county senior football championship 10 times, the last of those coming in 1962?

5. Who became the first Formula 1 driver to win nine races in a season as he claimed the 1992 World Drivers’ Championship?

6. Who won the World Snooker Championship in 1972 and again in 1982?

7. Which racehorse won the first of three consecutive Cheltenham Gold Cups in 2002?

8. Cork won All-Ireland camogie titles in 1972, 1982, 1992 and 2002. Which county ended the sequence by beating the Rebels in the 2012 final?

9. Which club won the last ‘old’ English Football League Division 1 title in 1992?

10. Who scored the winning goal for Offaly in the 1982 All-Ireland football final as they denied Kerry five in a row?

11. The USA won the most medals at the 2012 Olympic Games with 104. Which country was second on 91?

12. The inaugural Cricket World Cup in 1992 was won by whom?

13. Which South American country hosted the 1962 World Cup, which was won by Brazil?

14. The 2012 Cork SHC final was won by Sarsfields, beating which club competing in the decider for the first time?

15. Which NFL team won its first of five Super Bowls in 1972, beating the Miami Dolphins to win Super Bowl VI?

16. Which men’s tennis player won the first of eight grand slam singles title when he triumphed at Wimbledon in 1992?

17. The FA Cups of 1932 and 1952 were won by which club?

18. Who beat Munster in the 2002 Heineken Cup final?

19. Which American golfer won the fourth of his five Open Championships in 1982?

20. Which British athlete won gold in the men’s 100m at the 1992 Olympics?

21. The 2012 All-Ireland hurling final between Kilkenny and Galway was the first to finish in a draw since 1959, 1969 or 1979?

22. Who beat Cork City in the 1992 FAI Cup final?

23. Apart from Germany, which European country reached the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup?

24. The 1982 Tour de France and Giro d’Italia were won by which French cyclist?

25. Who scored seven points as Cork beat Kerry by 0-16 to 0-7 in the 2012 All-Ireland ladies’ football final?

26. Which Italian-American golfer won the US Open and PGA Championship in 1922 and the US Open and Open Championship in 1932?

27. Who managed the Cork senior hurling team in 2002?

28. Which Irishman was the top point scorer in the 1982 Five Nations Championship, in which Ireland won the Triple Crown?

29. In baseball, what was unusual about the makeup of the 1922 World Series?

30. Name any of the three Irishmen who joined Katie Taylor in winning a boxing medal at the 2012 Olympic Games.

31. Which female tennis player won Wimbledon and the US Open singles titles in 1982?

32. Which horse won the first of five Cheltenham Gold Cups in 1932 and would go on to become the only one to win the Gold Cup and the Aintree Grand National in the one year?

33. Who beat Kerry to win the 1992 Munster SFC?

34. Stephen Hendry was denied an eighth World Snooker title in 2002 as which Englishman defeated him in the final?

35. Brian Clough guided which club to win the English league title in 1972?

36. At which venue did Leinster beat Ulster in the 2012 Heineken Cup final?

37. Which goalkeeper captained Italy to win the 1982 World Cup?

38. When Cork wore white jerseys against Westmeath in 2019, it was the first time that alternative shirts had been used by the county in the championship since an All-Ireland semi-final against whom in 1992?

39. Which future Ireland rugby international competed in the shot putt at the 1992 Olympics?

40. Cork City entered into a new shirt sponsorship deal with which food company for the 2012 season?

ANSWERS:

1. Kilkenny

2. Oliver Kahn.

3. Medinah

4. Macroom.

5. Nigel Mansell.

6. Alex Higgins.

7. Best Mate.

8. Wexford.

9 Leeds United.

10. Séamus Darby.

11. China.

12. Pakistan.

13. Chile.

14. Bishopstown.

15. Dallas Cowboys.

16. Andre Agassi.

17. Newcastle United.

18. Leicester Tigers.

19. Tom Watson.

20. Linford Christie.

21. 1959.

22. Bohemians.

23. Turkey.

24. Bernard Hinault.

25. Valerie Mulcahy.

27. Bertie Óg Murphy.

28. Ollie Campbell.

29. It featured two teams from the same city – the New York Giants beat the New York Yankees 4-0.

30. Paddy Barnes, John Joe Nevin, Michael Conlan.

31. Martina Navratilova.

32. Golden Miller.

33. Clare.

34. Peter Ebdon.

35. Derby County.

36. Twickenham.

37. Dino Zoff.

39. Victor Costello.

40. Clonakilty Black Pudding