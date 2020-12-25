The Echo Christmas sports quiz: Can you name the year? 

Each answer is a different year between 1981 and 2020 inclusive

1. Cork beat Kilkenny in the first All-Ireland senior hurling final not to have a goal scored

2. The Cheltenham Festival is cancelled due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease

3. Ayrton Senna crashes with Alain Prost in the final race of the Formula 1 season, ensuring he wins the World Drivers’ Championship

4. The New England Patriots win the Super Bowl for the first time in 10 years

5. Manchester United win the Premier League and FA Cup double for the first time

6. Ireland win the Five Nations Championship Triple Crown for the second time in four years

7. The Tour de France is won by Floyd Landis, who subsequently fails a drug test

8. Cork Constitution win the inaugural All-Ireland League

9. Athens hosts the Olympic Games

10. The Lions defeat South Africa 2-1 in their first tour since rugby union turned professional

11. Kilkenny win the All-Ireland hurling title for the fourth straight year

12. Dustin Johnson won the Masters Tournament at Augusta

13. The Aintree Grand National is declared void after two false starts

14. John Treacy wins Olympic silver for Ireland at the Olympic Games

15. Cancer survivor Bob Champion wins the Aintree Grand National on Aldaniti

16. Pádraig Harrington wins the Open Championship and PGA Championship

17. Phil Taylor wins the first of 14 PDC World Darts Championships

18. Graham Cummins’ injury-time goal against Shelbourne in the final game gives Cork City the League of Ireland first division title

19. Dublin’s most recent senior football championship loss

20. France defeat Italy in the final of the European Championship

21. Katie Taylor wins boxing gold for Ireland at the London Olympics

Katie Taylor. Picture: Paul Mohan/SPORTSFILE

22. Nick Faldo wins the Open Championship for the third time in six years

23. Jonny Wilkinson’s drop goal wins the Rugby World Cup final for England

24. Cork City Women win the FAI Cup for the first time

25. Wimbledon win the FA Cup

26. Ireland beat Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup

27. Cork win the All-Ireland ladies’ football title for the first time

28. Italy beat West Germany to win the World Cup final

29. Tom Cashman captains Cork to win the All-Ireland SHC

Tom Cashman lifts Liam MacCarthy.

30. Mark Williams wins the World Snooker Championship, 15 years after his last triumph

31. Fiona O’Driscoll scores 3-2 as Cork defeat Tipperary to win the All-Ireland camogie title for the 20th time

32. Stephen Roche wins the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and World Road Race Championship

33. South Africa win the Rugby World Cup for the third time

34. Francesco Schiavone wins the French Open women’s singles, becoming the first Italian man or woman to claim a grand slam title

35. Twelve-man Dublin beat 14-man Galway to win the All-Ireland football final

36. Joe Schmidt is appointed Ireland rugby head coach

37. Jordan win a Formula 1 grand prix for the first time

38. Leicester City win the Premier League

39. Dinny Allen captains Cork to win the All-Ireland SFC

40. Dutchman Richard Krajicek wins the Wimbledon men’s singles title

ANSWERS...

1. 1999

2. 2001

3. 1990

4. 2015

5. 1994

6. 1985

7. 2006

8. 1991

9. 2004

10. 1997

11. 2009

12. 2020

13. 1993

14. 1984

15. 1981

16. 2008

17. 1995

18. 2011

19. 2014

20. 2000

21. 2012

22. 1992

23. 2003

24. 2017

25. 1988

26. 2007

27. 2005

28. 1982

29. 1986

30. 2018

31. 2002

32. 1987

33. 2019

34. 2010

35. 1983

36. 2013

37. 1998

38. 2016

39. 1989

40. 1996