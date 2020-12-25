The Echo Christmas sports quiz: Can you name the year? 

1. Cork beat Kilkenny in the first All-Ireland senior hurling final not to have a goal scored
2. The Cheltenham Festival is cancelled due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease
3. Ayrton Senna crashes with Alain Prost in the final race of the Formula 1 season, ensuring he wins the World Drivers’ Championship
4. The New England Patriots win the Super Bowl for the first time in 10 years
5. Manchester United win the Premier League and FA Cup double for the first time
6. Ireland win the Five Nations Championship Triple Crown for the second time in four years
7. The Tour de France is won by Floyd Landis, who subsequently fails a drug test
8. Cork Constitution win the inaugural All-Ireland League
9. Athens hosts the Olympic Games
10. The Lions defeat South Africa 2-1 in their first tour since rugby union turned professional
11. Kilkenny win the All-Ireland hurling title for the fourth straight year
12. Dustin Johnson won the Masters Tournament at Augusta
13. The Aintree Grand National is declared void after two false starts
14. John Treacy wins Olympic silver for Ireland at the Olympic Games
15. Cancer survivor Bob Champion wins the Aintree Grand National on Aldaniti
16. Pádraig Harrington wins the Open Championship and PGA Championship
17. Phil Taylor wins the first of 14 PDC World Darts Championships
18. Graham Cummins’ injury-time goal against Shelbourne in the final game gives Cork City the League of Ireland first division title
19. Dublin’s most recent senior football championship loss
20. France defeat Italy in the final of the European Championship
21. Katie Taylor wins boxing gold for Ireland at the London Olympics
22. Nick Faldo wins the Open Championship for the third time in six years
23. Jonny Wilkinson’s drop goal wins the Rugby World Cup final for England
24. Cork City Women win the FAI Cup for the first time
25. Wimbledon win the FA Cup
26. Ireland beat Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Cricket World Cup
27. Cork win the All-Ireland ladies’ football title for the first time
28. Italy beat West Germany to win the World Cup final
29. Tom Cashman captains Cork to win the All-Ireland SHC
30. Mark Williams wins the World Snooker Championship, 15 years after his last triumph
31. Fiona O’Driscoll scores 3-2 as Cork defeat Tipperary to win the All-Ireland camogie title for the 20th time
32. Stephen Roche wins the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and World Road Race Championship
33. South Africa win the Rugby World Cup for the third time
34. Francesco Schiavone wins the French Open women’s singles, becoming the first Italian man or woman to claim a grand slam title
35. Twelve-man Dublin beat 14-man Galway to win the All-Ireland football final
36. Joe Schmidt is appointed Ireland rugby head coach
37. Jordan win a Formula 1 grand prix for the first time
38. Leicester City win the Premier League
39. Dinny Allen captains Cork to win the All-Ireland SFC
40. Dutchman Richard Krajicek wins the Wimbledon men’s singles title
1. 1999
2. 2001
3. 1990
4. 2015
5. 1994
6. 1985
7. 2006
8. 1991
9. 2004
10. 1997
11. 2009
12. 2020
13. 1993
14. 1984
15. 1981
16. 2008
17. 1995
18. 2011
19. 2014
20. 2000
21. 2012
22. 1992
23. 2003
24. 2017
25. 1988
26. 2007
27. 2005
28. 1982
29. 1986
30. 2018
31. 2002
32. 1987
33. 2019
34. 2010
35. 1983
36. 2013
37. 1998
38. 2016
39. 1989
40. 1996