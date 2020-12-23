The Echo Christmas sports quiz: 40 questions on the action from 2010

1. Which Munster county did Cork beat in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers en route to winning the Sam Maguire?

2. Which Spanish cyclist finished first in the 2010 Tour de France but was later disqualified, with Andy Schleck awarded the title?

3. For which team was Sebastian Vettel driving when he won the first of four consecutive Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championships in 2010?

4. What nationality is Neil Robertson, the winner of the 2010 World Snooker Championship?

5. How many times had Phil Mickelson won the Masters Tournament before his 2010 victory?

6. Who scored the winning goal as Spain beat the Netherlands in the World Cup final in South Africa?

7. Which Tipperary player scored three goals as they beat Kilkenny in the 2010 All-Ireland hurling final?

8. How many games did Ireland win as defending champions in the 2010 Six Nations Championship?

9. Who was appointed Liverpool manager in the summer of 2010?

10. Which county beat Cork after a replay in the Munster hurling final in 2010?

11. Who was named MVP as the New Orleans Saints won Super Bowl XLIV – Drew Brees, Eli Manning or Nick Foles?

12. Which tennis player won three of the four men’s grand slam singles titles in 2010?

13. Who rode Don’t Push It to victory in the 2010 Aintree Grand National, winning the race for the first time at his 15th attempt?

14. Which Argentinian scored both goals as Internazionale beat Bayern Munich in the 2009-10 Champions League final?

15. Which county ended Cork’s hopes of a sixth consecutive All-Ireland senior ladies’ football title when they beat them in the 2010 quarter-final?

16. Frenchman Sébastien Loeb won the 2010 World Rally Championship, one of how many titles on the trot?

17. Which Welsh rugby side won the 2010 Celtic League?

18. Who scored the first goal for the Foras-owned Cork City in their League of Ireland first division opener against Derry City in March 2010 – Davin O’Neill, Gearóid Morrissey or Graham Cummins?

19. In 2010, which basketball team won the NBA Championship for the 16th time?

20. Which club won the 2010 Cork senior hurling championship?

21. Which Cork athlete won silver in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2010 European Athletics Championship?

22. At which venue did Graeme McDowell win the 2010 US Open?

23. In cricket, which country beat England to win the 2010 World Twenty20?

24. Who won the 2010 League of Ireland?

25. Who managed Chelsea to win the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010?

26. For which club did Cork’s 2010 All-Ireland-winning captain Graham Canty play?

27. In this year, which Filipino boxer became the first and so far only male boxer to win world titles in eight different weight divisions?

28. In 2010, Cork City Council named the road between Kinsale Road and South Link Road after which road-bowling star?

29. Baseball’s World Series was won by the Giants in 2010 – from which American city do they hail?

30. From which club did Manchester City sign David Silva in 2010?

31. Who beat Cork in the 2010 All-Ireland minor football final?

32. Which English golfer won the 2010 Irish Open?

33. Name either of the countries with Test status that Ireland beat in one-day cricket internationals in 2010.

34. How many times since 1990 had Cork Constitution won the All-Ireland League before their 2009-10 victory?

35. Which English club did Atlético Madrid beat in the final of the 2010 Europa League?

36. Which horse, ridden by Johnny Murtagh, won the Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes in 2010?

37. What nationality is tennis player Francesca Schiavone, who won the 2010 French Open women’s singles title?

38. Michael Schumacher returned to Formula 1 with the newly-formed Mercedes team in 2010 – who was his team-mate?

39. Who won Irish Boxer of the Year in January 2010 and retired three weeks later?

40. Who was the Cork senior hurling manager in 2010?

ANSWERS:

1. Limerick

2. Alberto Contador

3. Red Bull

4. Australian

5. Twice (2004 and 2006)

6. Andrès Iniesta

7. Lar Corbett

8. Three

9. Roy Hodgson

10. Waterford

11. Drew Brees

12. Rafael Nadal

13. Tony McCoy

14. Diego Milito

15. Tyrone

16. Nine (2004-12 inclusive)

17. Ospreys

18. Davin O’Neill

19. Los Angeles Laker

20. Sarsfields

21. Derval O’Rourke

22. Pebble Beach

23. England

24. Shamrock Rovers

25. Carlo Ancelotti

26. Bantry Blues

27. Manny Pacquiao

28. Mick Barry

29. San Francisco

30. Valencia

31. Tyrone

32. Ross Fisher

33. Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

34. Three

35. Fulham

36. Cape Blanco

37. Italian

38. Nico Rosberg

39. Bernard Dunne

40. Denis Walsh