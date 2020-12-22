The Echo Christmas sports quiz: Testing your Cork and international knowledge

IRISH OLYMPIANS

1. Who won silver for Ireland in the marathon at the 1984 games in Los Angeles?

2. Which city hosted the Olympic Games where Michael Carruth and Wayne McCullough won boxing medals for Ireland?

3. A memorial to Patrick Flynn, who won silver in the 3000m steeplechase for his adopted country the USA in 1920, is situated in which Cork village — Ballinascarthy, Ballinadee or Ballinhassig?

4. In which year did Cork’s Robert Heffernan finish fourth in the 50km walk only to be later upgraded to bronze?

5. Aside from the O’Donovan brothers, who also won a medal for Ireland at the 2016 Olympics, taking silver in sailing?

6. How many boxers won medals for Ireland at the 2012 Olympics?

7. After Jim McCourt won a boxing medal in 1964, when would Ireland next win an Olympic medal?

8. Pat O’Callaghan won gold medals for Ireland in 1928 and 1932, in which discipline — hammer throw, discus or modern pentathlon?

9. Which company manufactured Ireland’s kit at the 2016 Olympics?

10. In how many Olympiads did Sonia O’Sullivan represent Ireland?

CAPTAINS

1. Who is the only man to captain Cork to win the All-Ireland SHC on three occasions?

2. Who captained the Republic of Ireland at the 2002 World Cup?

3. Of the 1-15 numbers in Gaelic football, which is the only one that hasn’t been worn by a captain lifting the Sam Maguire?

4. Aside from Cork City, which club did Dan Murray captain to win the League of Ireland?

5. Which of these was made Ireland rugby captain for his debut in 1991 — Jim Staples, Simon Geoghegan or Rob Saunders?

6. Who was the captain of the last USA team to win the Ryder Cup?

7. When Cork captain Dónal Óg Cusack suffered an injury in 2012 which ruled him out for the rest of the year, who was appointed as his replacement?

8. Name either of the men who captained Munster to win the Heineken Cup.

9. How many men before Mikel Arteta had won the FA Cup as a captain and a manager?

10. Who captained Cork when they won their first three All-Ireland ladies’ football titles in 2005, 2006 and 2007?

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS

1. Which club won the first European Rugby Cup in 1995-96?

2. Who won the first Champions League final contested between teams from the same country?

3. How many times did Derval O’Rourke win silver in the 100m hurdles at the European Championships?

4. Which two countries shared hosting duties for Euro 2012?

5. Which Leinster player is second to Ronan O’Gara in terms of appearances made in the Heineken Cup/Champions Cup?

6. When was golf’s Seve Trophy (GB&I v Continental Europe) last played — 2009, 2011 or 2013?

7. Which Mercedes driver won the European Grand Prix when it last held, in 2016?

8. In which year Scotland last win the Five/Six Nations Championship – 1999, 2000 or 2010?

9. Which was the last host country to win soccer’s European Championship?

10. When snooker’s European Masters was known as the Malta Open, Ken Doherty won it in which year — 1996, 2001 or 2006?

NEED FOR SPEED

1. Who rode Istabraq to victory in three Cheltenham Champion Hurdles?

2. Who is the last Englishman apart from Lewis Hamilton to win the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship?

3. Which Corkman won the British Rally Championship in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2017?

4. How many Olympic medals in swimming has Michael Phelps won — 26, 27, 28, 29 or 30?

5. Which Corkwoman holds the Irish 100m and 200m records?

6. What nationality is Tadej Pogacar, the winner of the 2020 Tour de France?

7. In which year did Usain Bolt set the current men’s 100m world record?

8. Which is the only horse to have won the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup?

9. For which team was Michael Schumacher driving when he won the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship for the first time in 1994?

10. In which year was the West Cork Rally first held – 1957, 1967 or 1977?

ANSWERS:

IRISH OLYMPIANS

1. John Treacy 2. Barcelona (1992) 3. Ballinadee 4. 2012 5. Annalise Murphy 6. Four (Katie Taylor, John Joe Nevin, Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan) 7. 1980 8. Hammer throw 9. New Balance 10. Four (1992, 1996, 2000 and 2004)

CAPTAINS

1. Toulouse 2. Real Madrid (v Valencia, 2000) 3. Twice (2006 and 2010) 4. Poland and Ukraine 5. Gordon D’Arcy 6. 2013 7. Nico Rosberg 8. 1990 9. France (1984) 10. 2006

NEED FOR SPEED

1. Charlie Swan 2. Jenson Button (2009) 3. Keith Cronin 4. 28 5. Phil Healy 6. Slovenian 7. 2009 8. Dawn Run 9. Benetton 10. 1977