The Echo Christmas sports quiz: 40 questions to test your knowledge

1. Who captained the Republic of Ireland at the 1990 World Cup?

2. Which club won the Cork Senior Hurling Championship in 2006 and 2007?

3. Which Formula 1 driver is Max Verstappen’s team-mate at Red Bull?

4. Dustin Johnson won last month’s Masters Tournament – which is the other major that the American golfer has won?

5. Which legendary English jockey won the Epsom Derby on nine occasions between 1954 and 1983?

6. In which American city would you find a basketball team called the Nets?

7. How many players are there on a rugby league team?

8. Who did Ken Doherty beat to win the 1997 World Snooker Championship?

9. Which county is third on the All-Ireland senior football roll of honour behind Kerry and Dublin?

10. Who was Cork City manager immediately before John Caulfield?

11. In which European city would you find the Stade Vélodrome?

12. Which English rugby club is renowned for its quartered shirt design?

13. Which West Germany footballer scored 68 goals in 62 senior international appearances?

14. Which Dublin man is currently the President of the GAA?

Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

15. In which country will the next Winter Olympics be held?

16. In which year did Ireland first play Australia in compromise rules football?

17. Which Cork rugby club play their home games at the Vale?

18. Who is the manager of the Republic of Ireland senior women’s international team?

19. Which English golfer won the Irish Open in 1991, 1992 and 1993?

20. Prior to 2020, Lewis Hamilton had won six Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championships (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019) – how many drivers finished second to him in the standings?

21. Which Kilkenny twins won 24 All-Ireland senior camogie titles between them?

22. For which club did David O’Leary sign in 1993 after two decades with Arsenal?

23. With which French side did Jonathan Sexton spend two seasons from 2013-15?

24. Which English racecourse traditionally holds the King George VI chase on December 26 each year?

25. Which Cork athlete won the prestigious Wanamaker Mile on six occasions?

26. With which NFL team has quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls?

27. Which county GAA team plays its home games at TEG Cusack Park?

28. Which Waterford drive won the 2019 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship?

29. Which shirt number does Edinson Cavani wear for Manchester United?

Cavani at Old Trafford. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

30. Of Roger Federer’s 20 grand slam men’s singles tennis titles, which event did he win just once?

31. Which country will host the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

32. Who is the current head coach of the Scotland international rugby team?

33. Who did Cork beat to win the 2010 All-Ireland SFC?

34. How many of Tiger Woods’ 15 major championships were won in play-offs?

35. Who did Sevilla beat in the 2019-20 Europa League final?

36. Limerick v Waterford will meet in an All-Ireland senior hurling final for the first time – when was the last time there was a new pairing in the decider?

37. Which of these League of Ireland clubs has Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny not been in charge of – Derry City, Bohemians, Shelbourne?

38. Which Gaelic football released an autobiography titled The Hill in 2020?

39. Who won the 2014, 2017 and 2019 PDC World Darts Championships?

40. At which weight does Cork boxer Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan compete – bantamweight, welterweight or middleweight?

Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

ANSWERS:

1. Mick McCarthy.

2. Erin’s Own.

3. Alex Albon.

4. US Open (2016).

5. Lester Piggott.

6. New York (Brooklyn Nets, formerly the New Jersey Nets).

7. Thirteen.

8. Stephen Hendry.

9. Galway.

10. Tommy Dunne (Stuart Ashton was caretaker prior to Caulfield’s appointment).

Former Cork City manager Tommy Dunne. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

11. Marseille.

12. Harlequins.

13. Gerd Müller.

14. John Horan.

15. China (Beijing).

16. 1984.

17. Clonakilty.

18. Vera Pauw.

19. Nick Faldo.

20. Four – Felipe Massa, Nico Rosberg (twice), Sebastian Vettel (twice) and Valtteri Bottas.

21. Angela and Ann Downey.

22. Leeds United.

23. Racing 92.

24. Kempton Park.

25. Marcus O’Sullivan.

Marcus O'Sullivan. Picture: INPHO/Allsport

26. Pittsburgh Steelers.

27. Westmeath – Cusack Park in Ennis, home of Clare, doesn’t have any naming rights attached.

28. Craig Breen.

29. 7.

30. French Open (2009).

31. India.

32. Gregor Townsend.

33. Down.

34. Three – 2000 PGA Championship, 2005 Masters, 2008 US Open.

35. Internazionale.

36. 2017, Galway v Waterford.

37. Shelbourne.

38. Bernard Brogan.

39. Michael van Gerwen

40. Middleweight