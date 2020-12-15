Ronan Curran back in charge of the Barrs senior hurlers for the second time

FORMER Cork star Ronan Curran is to take charge of the St Finbarr’s senior hurlers for the coming season.

It will be the former Cork star’s second stint in charge in Togher, he previously managed the team in 2018 when the city club lost to Imokilly in the Cork County semi-final.

He subsequently took up a similar role with Kanturk in the Senior A Championship last season and after a very positive campaign they lost out by just a point to the eventual winners Charleville in the semi-final after one of the best games of the year.

The Togher club struggled to impact in the championship of 2019, losing heavily to the Glen and subsequently losing to Na Piarsaigh at the group stage of the competition.

That led to a change of management in the club with former star and club president John Cremin taking the lead role in a new backroom team and in their final group game against Carrigtwohill they played some great hurling to easily overcome the East Cork side and in doing so erased any fears of relegation.

And things got better for the club further on when the minor team that had Brian Hurley, Jimmy Barry Murphy and Pat Keane on the management team won the Cork County Premier One MHC, defeating Sarsfields in the final at Pairc U Rinn.

They gave a hugely polished performance in doing so on that occasion, playing some delightful hurling at times and executing some sublime scores throughout.

Ronan Curran, manager at Mycro Sportsgear and former Cork hurler is back in charge of the Barrs senior hurlers.

They had previously defeated great city rivals Glen Rovers in the semi-final and that team contained some very exciting talent that included Ben Cunningham, Ethan Twomey, Jack Cahalane, Ben O’Connor and William Buckley among others.

The expectation is that quite a few of that slide will graduate to the senior set-up in time and that will give the side a fine blend of youth and experience going forward.

The ‘Barrs have not been successful at senior level since 1993 but there is growing optimism in the club that it should be sooner rather than later before they are challenging for honours again.

There is a lot of fine work going on in the club both on and off the field and at the club’s recent AGM, Mick Finn was returned to the role of chairperson with his brother Paul as club secretary.

Former star centre-back with club and county, Curran will select his backroom team shortly and the draw for the group stage of next season’s Cork championship will be eagerly awaited in the thriving Togher club.