Winters keeps his winning run going with a double at Dungourney Point to Point

MICHAEL WINTERS has had an abundance of talent at his disposal this winter.

Having struck with Chatham Street Lad in the £105,000 stg Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday, the Kanturk-based handler was on the mark with newcomer Barrowdale in the winners of two at yesterday’s Clonmult/Dungourney point-to-point at Boulta.

On an afternoon that witnessed testing underfoot conditions, the Trevor Hemmings-owned five-year-old Barrowdale got into a lovely rhythm at the head of affairs and the winning son of Cloudings made all the running.

Queens River, Derek O'Connor going over the last just ahead of Getaway Lily Bear, Eoin Mahon to go on and win division one of the Tattersalls Ireland 4yo mares maiden race at the Boulta point-to-point meeting on the lands of the Mulcahy Family at Ballynoe, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Whilst jumping out to the right at the final two fences, Barrowdale was well in command at the time and he ultimately defeated Ihavent A Clue by 10 lengths in the style of a horse that we will certainly be hearing a lot more about.

Winters, who was represented by his wife Patricia, later remarked by phone: ”Barrowdale is a lovely horse and we will probably run him in another winners race now to get more experience.“

Barrowdale’s rider Chris O’Donovan actually departed with two winners for the Shanballymore native earlier returned to the coveted number one slot aboard the October Dromahane third Polla Milano in the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden.

Polla Milano, owned and trained by Vincent Carroll from Clonmel, moved through to dispute the running from three out and she held a slender advantage over Could Be Trouble when the ex-track performer fell at the final fence.

Polla Milano, a daughter of Milan, was then left clear to beat Moll Carty’s Mare by 12 lengths.

Jimmy Mangan, who was one of the fence stewards at the meeting, sent out Welsh Reign to come home as he pleased under Johnny Hurley in the closing five-year-old and upwards adjacent hunts maiden.

The towering Welsh Reign disputed the running until making the best of his way home from three out and, having been well in command on the run to the final fence, he duly disposed of Batty O’Connell’s recent Ballidnenisk runner-up Truckin With Paddy by four lengths.

Mangan reported of Welsh Reign, owned by Hanford’s Chemist Limited: ”He jumped well and liked the ground. He has just needed the bit of time and will now go for a winners race.“

James Hannon is experiencing a stellar campaign and the Tallow amateur teamed up with handler Donie Barry from Fethard to win the second division of the four-year-old mares’ maiden with Glancing Glory, who finished third to Miss Tempo at this same venue three weeks earlier.

The Presenting-sired Glancing Glory was always well positioned and she made her way to the fore between the final two fences to account for Yenedon by two and a half lengths.

The Aidan Fitzgerald-trained newcomer Queens River, a close relation to Pairofbrowneyes and Master Of The Hall, impressed by making a winning debut in the first part of this same contest. Queens River disputed the running virtually throughout for Derek O’Connor and she coasted clear on the run to the final fence to see off fellow pacesetter Getaway Lily Bear by three and a half lengths.

“She’s a filly that we’ve always loved and Derek [O’Connor] gave her a lovely ride. She will now probably go to a sale,“ said Fitzgerald of the Cobajay Syndicate-owned Queens River, a graduate of the 2019 Derby sale.

County Wexford-based handler Ellen Doyle’s newcomer Setme Straightmate created a hugely favourable impression by destroying the opposition under John O’Neill in the truly-run four-year-old geldings’ maiden, the race that attracted the biggest field of the afternoon in 14 runners.

The Ellen Doyle-trained Setme Straightmate, an embryonic chasing type by Malinas, moved through to lead from three out and he stormed clear from the second-last to dismiss Mikey Kennedy’s fellow first-timer James Fort by 12 lengths.

Ms Doyle’s representative Brendan Brooks said of Setme Straightmate: ”He’s a fine big horse that has taken plenty of time and he will be offered up for sale now.“

There was another Co Wexford-trained winner as Colin Bowe’s debutant Here Comes The Man came home as he pleased in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden. Here Comes The Man, the initial horse that Bowe has trained for James Grace from Toomevara, moved through to dispute after a mile and he left his rivals toiling in his wake from two out as he swept clear to dispose of Turtulla runner-up Dance To Fame by 10 lengths in the hands of Rob James.

The autumn season concludes next Sunday with a Dromahane meeting (planned 11.30 am start).