Saoirse Noonan the hero this time for Cork City WFC as her brace sees City reach FAI Cup final

Cork City WFC 2

Treaty United 0

CORK CITY WFC are through to the final of the Women’s FAI Senior Cup as they deservedly defeated Munster Rivals Treaty United 2-0 in Bishopstown on Sunday afternoon.

A first-half brace from striker Saoirse Noonan was enough to send the 2017 winners into the final - their first since that triumph - where they will face Peamount United in Tallaght Stadium on Saturday the 12th of December.

Noonan, who scored the winning goal as Cork got their All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship off to a winning start against Kerry in Tralee on Saturday, had the first strike at goal inside the opening minutes.

City’s high pressing allowed Noonan to get the ball out of her feet inside the box but her fiercely struck shot was turned wide of her near post by United keeper Maebh Ryan.

Rónán Collins’ side continued to dominate the early exchanges and they finally got their reward on 13 minutes as they broke the deadlock thanks to a thunderous header from Noonan.

Eabha O’Mahony, Cork City opening up the Treaty midfield during their Women's FAI cup semi-final at Curraheen, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Éabha O’Mahony’s out-swinging corner picked out the forward and she bravely nodded the ball into the roof of the net from close range before receiving a heavy challenge from the keeper.

Noonan eventually picked herself up, dusted herself down, and just over two minutes later she fired City into a two-goal lead.

Again O’Mahony’s set-piece delivery caused problems. On this occasion, her cross from the left dropped perfectly for centre-back Ciara McNamara and although Ryan did well to get down low to her left to make the save, Noonan was alert and hammered the ball home from a tight angle.

The Leesiders were now enjoying their football as Noonan picked out her teammates with a couple of clever back heels while O’Mahony found her winger on the left with a no-look pass.

They controlled possession but they only had one more chance of making it 3-0 before the half time break and Noonan’s header from close range - after Becky Cassin saw a goalbound header blocked - was easily claimed by the visiting number one.

Their opponents from Limerick were looking to reach the Women’s FAI Cup final for the first time in their history and they started the second period on the front foot as they looked to drag themselves back into contention.

Nathalle O’Brien, Cork City flying in with a tackle on Maura Shine, Treaty midfield during their Women's FAI cup semi-final at Curraheen, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Forward Gillian Keenan tested City shot-stopper Maria O’Sullivan shortly after the restart but the captain was equal to the powerful shot before she later tipped substitute Aoife Cronin’s attempt wide of her target.

Treaty, to their credit, battled until the last seconds and they again went close late on but Cara Griffin sliced wide when through on goal as City hung on to reach the final.

CORK CITY: Maria O’Sullivan, Nathalie O’Brien, Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Eabha O’Mahony, Christina Dring, Saoirse Noonan, Sophie Liston, Becky Cassin, Lauren Egbuloniu.

Subs: Nadine Seward for Lauren Egbuloniu (66), Laura Shine for Christina Dring (76), Shaunagh McCarthy for Nathalie O’Brien (76), Eadaoin Lyons for Sophie Liston (91).

TREATY UNITED: Maebh Ryan, Anna Shine, Marie Curtin, Alannah Mitchell, Chloe Connolly, Maura Shine, Gillian Keenan, Shannon Parbat, Jenna Slattery, Eve O’Sullivan, Cayla Davis.

Subs: Aoife Cronin for Cayla Davis (56), Laura Kavanagh for Maura Shine (56), Esra Kengal for Marie Curtin (56), Cara Griffin for Chloe Connolly (71).

Referee: Clare Purcell.