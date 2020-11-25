Agahda camogie club draw on the past as county title points to a bright future

NINE years on from the birth of the club, Aghada's camogie team wrote a piece of history in recent months, winning the club's first adult county title.

As they approach their virtual AGM on December 2, members will certainly be looking forward to building on this inaugural success, achieved with a 0-12 to 1-7 win over Kilbree/Kilmeen in the SE Systems Junior C Championship decider.

"It was a close call again in the final," commented industrious Aghada club chairperson Vera Terry. "We were obviously delighted to get over the line, having lost two previous finals."

The win means that we have now won county titles at U14, U16, minor and junior level since the club was formed, which represents a great achievement.

"Overall the club is in a very good place and we have a great bond with the ladies football side, as well as the hurling and football sector. Our camogie membership now stands at 211, with the majority of the players also playing ladies football. Looking ahead there is certainly a really bright future in the club."

Terry, who says that more young referees are urgently needed in the game to cope with swelling playing numbers, is one of seven people still involved who were part of the original committee numbering 19, which came together in 2011.

"My inspiration came from Sheila Spillane in Killeagh. She did so much to promote camogie and help players, that I just wanted to do something positive to promote the game."

Interestingly past and present success was united in Aghada's recent county win.

Three members of the victorious team, Ali Smyth, Abigail Ring and Kyra Owers are great grandnieces of the legendary Christy Ring. It was appropriate that 100 years on from his birthday, his name should again be linked with county success on the playing fields.

Between them, Ali and Abigail scored nine points in the final, which saw Aoife Healy named as Player of the Match.

In another link from the past, two more members of the winning team Katie O'Farrell and Katie Terry were taking the first steps on a pathway that they hope will be paved with gold.

Forty years ago, their mothers Breda O'Farrell (Landers) and the aforementioned Vera Terry (Motherway) were celebrating as part of the Killeagh team that became the first club from Leeside to win the All-Ireland senior title. Meantime, sisters Sarah and Rachael Leahy are also a successful family trail, as their grandaunt Noreen Duggan scored 3-2 for Cork in the 1955 All-Ireland final against Dublin.

Finally, three members of the panel had extra reason to celebrate, as Roisin Keane, Aoife Healy and Abigail Ring also won county junior football medals with Cloyne in their recent first adult ladies football triumph