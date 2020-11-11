Jimmy O'Mahony gave everything to Newcestown GAA club

THERE was great sadness in GAA circles throughout West Cork and particularly in Newcestown when club stalwart Jimmy O’Mahony was laid to rest recently.

Jimmy had a lifelong association with his beloved Newcestown GAA Club. He was recognised for his volunteer work with the GAA when he received the GAA President’s Prize in 2009. He took over as secretary of his beloved local club in early 1967 and he shared in their great days in both codes ever since.

He also represented Newcestown with great distinction at divisional and county board level. He also served as vice-chairman of the Carbery Divisional Board for many years.

Jimmy devoted much of his life to his native Newcestown and the local GAA Club.

Current club secretary Donie Keane paid tribute to his strong legacy with the successful club.

“He lived for the GAA. He devoted his whole life to it. His own sister said that he had no other family, only the GAA. He put Newcestown GAA Club first every time.

"He lived and breathed the GAA 24-7. It was very fitting when he received the President’s Award for his service and dedication to the GAA.”

Any time Newcestown footballers or hurlers were in action, at underage or adult level, Jimmy was sure to be present.

“He went to every match. I can still recall him driving a car full of young players to games around West Cork. He was a great community man.”

He received a fitting farewell from family, friends and club colleagues when he was laid to rest on September 29. Newcestown GAA club members afforded him a poignant send off. They lined the roads all the way to the GAA pitch in a guard of honour, while students from Bishop Galvin Central School, Newcestown also joined in the guard of honour.

“He got a fond farewell. It was lovely to see the guard of honour formed by the local school pupils and the GAA members. Young and old had a special affinity for Jimmy.”

Jimmy himself enjoyed a modest playing career. When asked about his playing exploits, he casually remarked that ‘he held his marker scoreless, but I only ever lined out at corner-forward,” on many occasions.

Jimmy O’Mahony was a remarkable club officer. His love for Newcestown was legendary. His death leaves a huge void. He leaves behind a brilliant legacy.

“There will never again be anyone like him. The sheer volume of work he got through was unreal. It was a sad day for his family, the parish and the GAA Club. He was a great community and GAA man.”