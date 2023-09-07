Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 09:38

Gardaí issue public appeal for footage from Ironman event

Two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, died when they were taking part in the swimming section of the event.
Gardaí are currently assisting the Cork County Coroner with its investigation into the deaths and subsequent inquest. Picture Denis Minihane.

Gardaí have issued an appeal to members of the public for assistance in relation to the investigation into the death of two men at Ironman in Youghal last month. 

The men, aged in their 40s and 60s, died when they were taking part in the swimming section of the event.

Gardaí are currently assisting the Cork County Coroner with its investigation into the deaths and subsequent inquest.

They are appealing to anyone who was present at the swimming section of this event and who may have video footage, in any format, to contact Gardaí at Midleton on 021-4621550.

Gardaí can also be contacted via email at Midleton.IncidentRoom@garda.ie.

“The public are not requested to submit any footage at this time,” gardaí said. “Members of the investigation team will make contact with them to arrange for the appropriate collection of any video footage.”

